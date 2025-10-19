403
Putin Call Could Forge Path to Peace Deal, Trump Says
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump indicated that his recent phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin could pave the way for a peace agreement in the ongoing Ukraine conflict.
Speaking at a press briefing on Thursday following the 2.5-hour call, Trump described the discussion as “very productive” and expressed optimism about ending the conflict soon. “I thought it was a very good phone call, very productive… And we think we’re going to get [the conflict] stopped,” Trump said. “This may be such a productive call that we’re going to end up… we want to get peace.”
Earlier, Trump took to Truth Social to announce “great progress was made” during the call and confirmed plans for a bilateral summit in Budapest, Hungary. He told reporters the meeting is expected within two weeks, after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and before Trump’s scheduled meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Washington on Friday.
The previous Putin-Trump summit in Anchorage, Alaska, in August failed to produce major breakthroughs, but Trump said Thursday’s call “set the stage” for a wider peace process.
On the sensitive issue of potential US Tomahawk missile deliveries to Kyiv, Trump remained noncommittal, emphasizing the need to maintain US defense capabilities. “We have a lot of them,” he said, “but we can’t deplete our own arsenal.”
From the Russian side, Putin’s foreign policy adviser Yury Ushakov said Putin warned that sending Tomahawks to Kyiv would not change the battlefield dynamics but risked “severely undermining the prospects of a peaceful settlement” and damaging Russia-US relations. Ushakov described the conversation as “very substantive and extremely frank” and said Moscow remains committed to “a peaceful political-diplomatic resolution.”
Preparations for the next summit between Putin and Trump are reportedly underway, with Budapest as a likely venue. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban confirmed on X that he had spoken with Trump and that arrangements are progressing.
This development arrives amid heightened US-Russia tensions over stalled peace talks and military aid to Ukraine, signaling a potentially critical turning point in the conflict.
