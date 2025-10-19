United Nations House Celebrates Cultural Heritage, Peace

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Cultural heritage is a powerful foundation for dialogue and peace, reminding us of our shared humanity and the values that unite communities across generations. Reflecting this vision, the United Nations House in Qatar is hosting a series of cultural and educational workshops this October in celebration of two globally significant observances: the International Day of the Intangible Cultural Heritage (October 17) and United Nations Day (October 24). Proclaimed by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco) in 2023, the International Day of the Intangible Cultural Heritage honours the living traditions, expressions, and practices that shape communities and connect generations.

These cultural elements-ranging from oral traditions to craftsmanship-are increasingly at risk due to urbanisation and the loss of intergenerational transmission.

United Nations Day, commemorating the entry into force of the United Nations Charter in 1945, reaffirms the UN's mission to promote peace, human rights, and international cooperation. The preservation of intangible cultural heritage is deeply aligned with these values, fostering dialogue, inclusion, and respect for cultural diversity. To mark these occasions, the Unesco Regional Office for the Gulf States and Yemen, the Qatar National Commission for Education, Culture and Science, the Ministry of Culture, the Art, Fashion and Cultural Diplomacy Association (AFCD), and Qatar University/College of Education are organising an art exhibition from October 16 to 23, highlighting the richness of Qatari cultural heritage. The 4th Edition of the Art, Fashion and Cultural Diplomacy Exhibition will be led by its Founder and Patron, Farhan Al Sheikh Al Sayed, and Secretary-General Rodica Grigorita, Spouse of the Ambassador of Moldova.

Director of Unesco Doha Office for Gulf States and Yemen, Salah Khaled, said: ''Here at the United Nations, a hub dedicated to peace-a value ever more precious amid today's fraught regional tensions-we must remember that our collective responsibility extends to our living heritage. To protect, promote, and pass it on is to directly support the building of a more inclusive and culturally rich world. And it fills me with great hope that we undertake this vital work here in Qatar, a nation that has firmly established itself as one of the world's essential architects of peace and dialogue.''