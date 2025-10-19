5.1-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Indonesia

MENAFN - Gulf Times) An earthquake measuring 5.1 on the Richter scale struck Papua province in Indonesia Sunday.

The Indonesian Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency said that the earthquake was located 35 km east of Sarmi district, at a depth of 40 km.

There have been no reports of any material damage or human losses as a result of the earthquake so far.

Indonesia is regularly exposed to earthquakes due to its location on the Pacific Ring of Fire, where many tectonic plates meet and cause frequent volcanic and seismic activity.

