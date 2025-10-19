Empower Youth Conference Inspires Youth For Climate Action Through Green Entrepreneurship

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Fazeena Saleem | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Empower 2025 Youth Conference, organised by the Education Above All (EAA) Foundation, a global education and development organisation, through its Reach out to All (ROTA) Programme, marked its 16th edition exploring sustainability, innovation, and environmental responsibility

Over two days, the event brought together more than 300 young participants from Qatar and several other countries, including Pakistan, Kenya, Egypt, Jordan, and Lebanon, in Doha.

Each year, the conference takes on a youth-selected theme that reflects current global challenges. This year's theme,“Driving Climate Action through Green Entrepreneurship,” was explored through workshops, panel discussions, and youth-led initiatives. The conference stood out for its unique approach as it is designed“by youth, for youth.” From planning and speaker selection to organising workshops, young committees led every stage, with adults offering only light guidance to ensure a safe and empowering environment.

Executive Director of ROTA Abdullah Al Abdulla

Executive Director of ROTA Abdullah Al Abdulla speaking to The Peninsula on the sidelines of the conference said,“Every year, the theme is chosen by the youth themselves, something relevant, new, and meaningful to them.”

He added,“We give them the platform to lead, from planning to execution. It's truly about empowering the youth and we must reflect the name Empower in what we do.”

Held in Doha on October 17 and 18, the conference convened experts, innovators, and youth advocates to explore how young entrepreneurs can play a pivotal role in driving climate solutions and building sustainable economies.



Al Abdulla emphasised that the conference's mission goes beyond education and it's about empowering through engagement.

“Each participant brings a unique story, a new perspective, and a desire to make a difference. Empower is not just a conference, but it's a movement that connects young people with purpose, action, and hope.

“You can give youth tools, training, and resources,” he said, adding,“but without engagement, it's meaningless. Empower is about helping young people take ownership, act on their ideas, and make real impact.

“Our goal is to ensure that every youth who walks out of Empower feels capable of transforming ideas into action,” he said.

Key sessions included“Youth-led Climate Innovation: From Grassroots Action to Green Enterprises” featuring Hessa Al Noaimi (Arab Youth Climate Movement Qatar), Abdulla Al Suwaidi (Elite Paper Recycling), Hissa Al Thani (Alga-Q), and Rahaf Abu Mayyaleh (IBTKRGO). Other panels, such as“Empowering Youth for a Green Economy: From Global Policy to Local Action” and“Women Leading the Green Transition: From Policy to Innovation,” brought together experts from United Nations Development Programme; Unicef, International Labour Organization, Qatar Science and Technology Park, Qatar Research, Development and Innovation Council and the Learning for Well-Being Foundation.

Alongside the panels, participants engaged in hands-on workshops that encouraged practical solutions to environmental challenges.

Founder of Greener Future Aisha AlMaadeed

Among the notable participants was Founder of Greener Future, Aisha AlMaadeed, a Qatari sustainability startup that began as a youth initiative under Education Above All in 2018. What started as a community project has now evolved into a registered enterprise offering eco-consulting and sustainability workshops for businesses, schools, and government institutions.

At the conference, AlMaadeed led a workshop titled“AI for a Greener Future,” exploring how artificial intelligence can support environmental protection and waste reduction. The session drew enthusiastic participation from high school and university students.

“It's inspiring to see today's youth so passionate about climate action,” she told The Peninsula. “They are not waiting for change but leading it. There's no Plan B. It's our planet, and we must act now for future generations.”

Empower 2025 Youth Conference also featured youth testimonials, networking opportunities, and the drafting of the Empower 2025 Youth Declaration - a collective call to action urging governments, businesses, and communities to invest in youth-driven climate solutions.

Since its inception, Empower has become one of the region's leading platforms for youth leadership and social innovation.

Over the past 16 years, it has equipped thousands of young changemakers with the skills, knowledge, and networks to lead sustainable development initiatives in their communities.