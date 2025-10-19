Mumbai Beat J&K By 35 Runs In Srinagar

KO photo by Abid Bhat

Srinagar- Left-arm spinner Shams Mulani spun a web around Jammu and Kashmir to grab a seven-wicket haul as Mumbai beat the hosts by 35 runs in an exciting opening round group D encounter in the Ranji Trophy, here on Saturday.

Jammu and Kashmir needed 222 runs to reach the winning target of 243 on the final day but courtesy Mulani, who also scored 91 in Mumbai's first essay, the home team were all out for 207 in 64.4 overs.

With the pitch assisting slow bowlers, Mulani returned with 7/46, his 17th five-wicket haul in first-class cricket, as the portly left-arm orthodox spinner once again became his team's 'go-to' man with his all-round skills.

For the hosts, opener Qamran Iqbal (56) and his 53-run stand with skipper Paras Dogra (29) did raise hopes at one point with the scoreboard reading 84/2.

But once Mulani breached Dogra's defence and off-spinner Tanush Kotian induced a return catch from IPL specialist Abdul Samad (15), things went downhill for Jammu and Kashmir.

Once Iqbal became Mulani's third victim and J&K were reduced to 131/6, there was no turning back for Mumbai as he got wickets at regular intervals to get six points for his team.