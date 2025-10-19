Mumbai Beat J&K By 35 Runs In Srinagar
Srinagar- Left-arm spinner Shams Mulani spun a web around Jammu and Kashmir to grab a seven-wicket haul as Mumbai beat the hosts by 35 runs in an exciting opening round group D encounter in the Ranji Trophy, here on Saturday.
Jammu and Kashmir needed 222 runs to reach the winning target of 243 on the final day but courtesy Mulani, who also scored 91 in Mumbai's first essay, the home team were all out for 207 in 64.4 overs.
With the pitch assisting slow bowlers, Mulani returned with 7/46, his 17th five-wicket haul in first-class cricket, as the portly left-arm orthodox spinner once again became his team's 'go-to' man with his all-round skills.ADVERTISEMENT
For the hosts, opener Qamran Iqbal (56) and his 53-run stand with skipper Paras Dogra (29) did raise hopes at one point with the scoreboard reading 84/2.
But once Mulani breached Dogra's defence and off-spinner Tanush Kotian induced a return catch from IPL specialist Abdul Samad (15), things went downhill for Jammu and Kashmir.
Once Iqbal became Mulani's third victim and J&K were reduced to 131/6, there was no turning back for Mumbai as he got wickets at regular intervals to get six points for his team.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Billionaire Tim Draper Leads $3.2M Seed Round For Ryder To Replace Seed Phrases With Tapsafe Recovery
- Thinkmarkets Adds Synthetic Indices To Its Product Offering
- Ethereum Startup Agoralend Opens Fresh Fundraise After Oversubscribed $300,000 Round.
- KOR Closes Series B Funding To Accelerate Global Growth
- Wise Wolves Corporation Launches Unified Brand To Power The Next Era Of Cross-Border Finance
- Lombard And Story Partner To Revolutionize Creator Economy Via Bitcoin-Backed Infrastructure
- FBS AI Assistant Helps Traders Skip Market Noise And Focus On Strategy
CommentsNo comment