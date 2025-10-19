Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Swedish police deal with mosque fire as possible hate crime

2025-10-19 02:53:34
(MENAFN) Authorities in Sweden are treating a fire at a newly built mosque in Lulea as a possible hate crime, police said Friday.

“The building is not completely burned down, but it has fire damage. We suspect it was deliberately set and are investigating it as arson, but there is no suspect at this time,” police officer Casey Causevic told local broadcaster SVT.

No injuries have been reported, and the area remains cordoned off while investigators carry out a technical examination of the scene.

The Norrbottens Islamiska Center (NIC) expressed shock at the incident on Facebook, writing: “We woke up today to a tragic event and a shameful attack that shows hate and evil directed at our mosque in Lulea. We are grateful that no one was hurt, but the damage to the building is evident.”

