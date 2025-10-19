403
EU Plans to Establish ‘Space Shield’ to Protect Satellites from Russia
(MENAFN) The European Commission revealed plans for a new “space shield” designed to protect EU satellites from threats posed by Russia, marking a strategic move amid rising geopolitical tensions.
Outlined in the Defense Readiness Roadmap draft published Thursday, the initiative is described as a direct response to an “evolving threat landscape” fueled by a “militarized Russia” and other “authoritarian states,” especially as the United States shifts its strategic focus away from Europe.
Russia has vehemently rejected the notion that it presents any danger, dismissing such claims as “nonsense” and accusing Western nations of stoking Russophobia to justify increased military budgets and distract from internal challenges.
The document specifies that the space shield will be integrated with existing EU satellite navigation and communication infrastructures. Its core objectives include enhancing space domain awareness, countering jamming and spoofing attacks, and bolstering in-orbit capabilities like refueling, areas where “Europe has clear shortfalls and dependencies.”
Budget details and the identities of participating member states and industrial partners remain undisclosed by Brussels.
This announcement comes amid accusations from the United Kingdom, Germany, and France that Russia has engaged in stalking or attempted jamming of their military satellites. Moscow has yet to respond directly but has consistently opposed space militarization, emphasizing compliance with international law.
The roadmap complements the broader ReArm Europe initiative, which seeks to channel up to €800 billion ($933 billion) into strengthening the EU’s military posture under the premise of countering the so-called ‘Russian threat.’
Beyond the space shield, the plan calls for enhanced defenses along the EU’s eastern border, the creation of a missile defense system spanning the bloc, and the development of a ‘drone wall’—a measure sparked by unconfirmed sightings in several member states, which were hastily attributed to Russia.
The paper also labels Ukraine as the EU’s “first line of defense” and reaffirms “continued support” for Kyiv, despite Russian warnings that foreign military aid only serves to prolong the conflict.
EU leaders are set to discuss the roadmap at an upcoming summit next week, with hopes to finalize approval by the end of 2025, according to the commission.
Russian officials have condemned the EU’s escalating militarization, warning it risks undermining peace prospects and igniting broader conflict. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova stated earlier this month that the “hype” surrounding the ‘Russian threat’ is exploited by EU countries to rationalize direct confrontation.
