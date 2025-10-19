403
Merz states that EU lacks power to interfere in Mideast events
(MENAFN) German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated on Saturday that the European Union is currently unable to exert meaningful influence over developments in the Middle East, even if it wished to do so.
“We are witnessing the temporary end of a rules-based, multilateral order grounded in international law. We are in a phase in which the law of the strongest prevails in many places.
Nevertheless, accusations directed at the European Union are misplaced. Even if we had wanted to, we would not have been able to decisively influence events in the Middle East,” Merz said in an interview with the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.
He emphasized the EU’s limitations, noting that Europe lacks the military capability to halt Iran’s nuclear program, enforce a ceasefire among warring parties, or compel Hamas to disarm.
“We are in a phase of transition to a time in which strength will once again play a greater role and rules-based agreements will fade into the background,” he added.
Merz did highlight that the EU retains some tools to exercise influence in the region. “We don't push ourselves into the spotlight, especially not just as donors. We have opportunities to exert influence in the region—politically, diplomatically, and certainly financially,” he said.
The chancellor also stressed Germany’s unique position as a European country able to maintain strong relations with both Israel and Arab states. “It is always clear that we are not a neutral mediator, but stand firmly by Israel's side,” he noted.
Merz, a strong supporter of Israel, has frequently cited Germany’s “historical responsibility” stemming from the Holocaust and described Israel’s security as a “reason of state.” However, this stance has put Berlin at odds with parts of international law. While several EU partners have called for sanctions against Israeli ministers and the suspension of trade agreements over alleged war crimes, Germany has resisted such measures.
Germany now diverges from Western allies such as France, the UK, Portugal, Belgium, and Malta, all of which have officially recognized Palestinian statehood, while Berlin continues to oppose such recognition.
