Dh100-Million Jackpot Winner Announced: Top 7 Biggest Lottery Victories In The UAE

The UAE is buzzing after the country's first-ever Dh100-million lottery jackpot winner was announced on Saturday at the UAE Lottery. The winner of the record-breaking prize is yet to come forward and break the curiosity.

While the identity of the newest multi-millionaire remains a mystery, the UAE has seen many stories of luck over the years.

Recommended For You

Here are some of the biggest jackpots ever won in the UAE:

Dh100 million

The UAE Lottery made history on Saturday evening by announcing its first-ever Dh100-million grand prize, the biggest in the country's lottery history.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The winning days numbers were 25, 18, 29, 11, 7, 10, and the month number was 11.

Dh50 million

In October 2021, fortune poured on Junaid Rana, a former Pakistani driver earning less than Dh6,000 a month, when he won Dh50 million in a Mahzooz live draw.

Junaid, who lives in Dubai, said he entered the draw at the last minute and it was a decision that changed his life forever.

The father of two, whose wife was expecting their third child at the time, found out about his win while chatting with a colleague after work.

Dh30 million

Earlier this year, in January 2025, Manu Mohanan, an Indian nurse based in Bahrain, became the winner of a Dh30-million Big Ticket raffle.

Manu, who shared the prize with 16 friends, had been buying tickets for more than five years. His winning number, 535948, came from one of the free tickets offered as part of a promotion.

Dh25 million

Many participants have won Dh25-million jackpots in UAE draws in recent years.

In July 2025, Mohammed Naser Balal, a Bangladeshi electrician who had lived in the UAE for 14 years, won Dh25 million after buying a ticket with a group of friends. The 43-year-old said the shared win was beyond imagination.

In December 2024, Aravind Appukuttan, an Indian salesman living in Sharjah, also took home Dh25 million, from a free ticket. He was out shopping when his friend called to say they won. The ticket, shared among 20 friends, turned out to be the winning one.

And just a few months later, in May 2025, Tajuddin Aliyar Kunju, a 61-year-old Indian expat from Kerala, hit the same jackpot after only five months of trying. He and 15 others had pledged to donate one share of the prize to charity and a promise they honoured immediately.

Dh20 million

The Dh20-million Big Ticket jackpot in August 2025 was claimed by Sabuj Miah Amir Hossain Dewan, a Bangladeshi tailor living in Dubai for 18 years. It was his first time ever buying a ticket.

Another Bangladeshi, Jahangir Alom, also won Dh20 million in March 2025. He missed the winning call because he was performing Taraweeh prayers.“I felt my prayers were answered in just half an hour,” he told Khaleej Times.

Dh15 million

For Sandeep Kumar Prasad, a 30-year-old technician from Uttar Pradesh, the news came like a dream. The Dubai resident won Dh15 million in September 2025 after purchasing his ticket just two weeks earlier.

Dh10 million

In July 2024, Raisur Rahman, CEO of SI Global in Dubai, won Dh10 million in Big Ticket's Series 264. The businessman said he was persuaded by a friend to try his luck.

In another draw, Kathar Hussain, a car wash worker in Sharjah earning Dh1,500 a month, won the same amount in 2022. He had switched off his phone while vacationing in India but was watching the draw live when his name appeared.