403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Qatar Museums To Organise 27Th Archaeology And Cultural Heritage Conference
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Museums (QM), under the patronage of HE the Chairperson Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad al-Thani, and in collaboration with the Arab League Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organisation (ALECSO) and a number of regional and international partners, is preparing to organise the 27th Conference on Archaeology and Cultural Heritage in the Arab World, on October 28-30 in Doha, under the theme *Sustainability of Cultural Heritage: Challenges and Strategies for the Future.
The QM announced on its Facebook account that the conference is being held as part of efforts to enhance Arab co-operation in the field of protecting and preserving cultural heritage and finding innovative solutions to the challenges facing this vital sector.
The QM said that the conference is aimed at highlighting the importance of environmental, technological, and social sustainability of cultural heritage in light of global change, while working to develop future strategies based on scientific methods and innovative practices.
It also seeks to enhance the status of heritage as a source of inspiration and knowledge, and a key driver of sustainable development.
The conference focuses on key objectives, most notably: addressing environmental and human challenges affecting archaeological and heritage sites in the Arab world; contributing to the development of long-term visions and strategies that ensure the sustainability of cultural heritage; supporting Arab co-operation in the field of heritage preservation and the exchange of expertise between cultural institutions; and ensuring that cultural heritage remains a marker of identity and history, and a source of inspiration and creativity for current and future generations.
The conference will address a wide range of vital issues, including concepts, mechanisms, and approaches to sustainability in cultural heritage; the natural, environmental, technological, and human challenges facing heritage sustainability; sustainability strategies and the development of effective approaches to heritage preservation; digital transformation and its role in preserving cultural heritage and transmitting it to future generations; the role of cultural tourism in enhancing the sustainability of heritage sites; and the experiences of Arab countries in protecting and sustaining cultural heritage.
The concept of contemporary heritage as a bridge linking the past to the future will also be discussed.
The conference will include a high-level opening session featuring representatives of the organisation's Arab member states, keynote addresses by ministers and prominent figures from the Arab world and international organisations, and papers from the organising committee and the Young Researchers Forum.
On the sidelines of the conference, the QM will organise the Youth Forum on October 26-30 as a key initiative paving the way for the launch of the conference activities.
The forum targets young people and university students specialising in the fields of archaeology and cultural heritage, providing an interactive platform for young researchers to exchange experiences, discuss challenges, and explore opportunities for collaboration.
This embodies the "Doha Youth Declaration 2025”.
The forum will conclude with the launch of the visions and aspirations of the new generation of Arab researchers toward a more sustainable future for cultural heritage.
The declaration will represent an open call to unify efforts among cultural and academic institutions in the Arab world, affirming the role of youth in leading future cultural work with a spirit of innovation and responsibility Museums ALECSO Conference on Archaeology and Cultural Heritage
The QM announced on its Facebook account that the conference is being held as part of efforts to enhance Arab co-operation in the field of protecting and preserving cultural heritage and finding innovative solutions to the challenges facing this vital sector.
The QM said that the conference is aimed at highlighting the importance of environmental, technological, and social sustainability of cultural heritage in light of global change, while working to develop future strategies based on scientific methods and innovative practices.
It also seeks to enhance the status of heritage as a source of inspiration and knowledge, and a key driver of sustainable development.
The conference focuses on key objectives, most notably: addressing environmental and human challenges affecting archaeological and heritage sites in the Arab world; contributing to the development of long-term visions and strategies that ensure the sustainability of cultural heritage; supporting Arab co-operation in the field of heritage preservation and the exchange of expertise between cultural institutions; and ensuring that cultural heritage remains a marker of identity and history, and a source of inspiration and creativity for current and future generations.
The conference will address a wide range of vital issues, including concepts, mechanisms, and approaches to sustainability in cultural heritage; the natural, environmental, technological, and human challenges facing heritage sustainability; sustainability strategies and the development of effective approaches to heritage preservation; digital transformation and its role in preserving cultural heritage and transmitting it to future generations; the role of cultural tourism in enhancing the sustainability of heritage sites; and the experiences of Arab countries in protecting and sustaining cultural heritage.
The concept of contemporary heritage as a bridge linking the past to the future will also be discussed.
The conference will include a high-level opening session featuring representatives of the organisation's Arab member states, keynote addresses by ministers and prominent figures from the Arab world and international organisations, and papers from the organising committee and the Young Researchers Forum.
On the sidelines of the conference, the QM will organise the Youth Forum on October 26-30 as a key initiative paving the way for the launch of the conference activities.
The forum targets young people and university students specialising in the fields of archaeology and cultural heritage, providing an interactive platform for young researchers to exchange experiences, discuss challenges, and explore opportunities for collaboration.
This embodies the "Doha Youth Declaration 2025”.
The forum will conclude with the launch of the visions and aspirations of the new generation of Arab researchers toward a more sustainable future for cultural heritage.
The declaration will represent an open call to unify efforts among cultural and academic institutions in the Arab world, affirming the role of youth in leading future cultural work with a spirit of innovation and responsibility Museums ALECSO Conference on Archaeology and Cultural Heritage
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Billionaire Tim Draper Leads $3.2M Seed Round For Ryder To Replace Seed Phrases With Tapsafe Recovery
- Thinkmarkets Adds Synthetic Indices To Its Product Offering
- Ethereum Startup Agoralend Opens Fresh Fundraise After Oversubscribed $300,000 Round.
- KOR Closes Series B Funding To Accelerate Global Growth
- Wise Wolves Corporation Launches Unified Brand To Power The Next Era Of Cross-Border Finance
- Lombard And Story Partner To Revolutionize Creator Economy Via Bitcoin-Backed Infrastructure
- FBS AI Assistant Helps Traders Skip Market Noise And Focus On Strategy
CommentsNo comment