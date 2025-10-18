Tornado Cash Developer Roman Storm Issues Urgent Warning On Retroactive Prosecution

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Roman Storm, a developer behind the privacy-focused Tornado Cash protocol, has raised concerns within the open source crypto community about potential retroactive prosecution by the U.S. Department of Justice for building decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms. The case underscores the ongoing legal ambiguity surrounding privacy-preserving protocols and their role in the rapidly evolving crypto landscape.



The legal challenge for DeFi developers

Roman Storm, known for his work on the Tornado Cash privacy protocol, recently questioned whether open source developers involved in building decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms are at risk of retroactive legal action by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ). He pointed out that, unlike centralized services, non-custodial protocols are harder to regulate, which complicates legal interpretations.

Storm asked:“How can you be so sure you won't be charged by the DOJ as a money service business for building a non-custodial protocol?” His statement underscores concerns about potential legal consequences for developers of privacy-enhancing hard-to-regulate blockchain protocols.

Storm was convicted in August on one of three counts related to his involvement with Tornado Cash. The jury found him guilty of conspiracy to operate an unlicensed money transmission business, raising alarms about the future of open source software and privacy protocols in the crypto industry.

The fight for privacy and future implications

Following Storm's conviction, legal experts are debating if the DOJ will pursue additional charges related to money laundering or sanctions violations in a subsequent trial. The jury, however, was deadlocked on these counts and only convicted Storm on the unlicensed money transmitter charge.

Jake Chervinsky, chief legal officer at venture capital firm Variant Fund, commented:“If the Trump administration wants the USA to be the crypto capital of the world, then the DOJ must not be allowed to retry the two deadlocked charges.”

Matthew Galeotti, acting assistant attorney general for the DOJ's criminal division, stated in August that the department would not pursue a retrial against Storm for the charges that resulted in a deadlock. He emphasized that“merely writing code, without ill intent, is not a crime,” signaling a nuanced approach to crypto regulation and privacy protocols.

Galeotti added,“The department will not use indictments as a law-making tool. The department should not leave innovators guessing as to what could lead to criminal prosecution.” This signals a possible path toward clearer guidance for open source developers working on DeFi and privacy solutions.

The ongoing dialogue on crypto regulation

The case of Roman Storm highlights the complex intersection of privacy, technology, and legal frameworks in the crypto space. As regulators balance security and innovation, the crypto community remains cautious-especially with the world's largest economies pushing for more oversight of blockchain and DeFi activities.

Will the DOJ redefine its approach to privacy-enhancing protocols, or does Storm's case mark a turning point for crypto regulation in the U.S.? For now, the debate continues as industry stakeholders seek clear legal guidelines that support innovation without compromising security and privacy.

