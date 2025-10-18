Barry I. Gold To Present Groundbreaking 'We're Overdosed' Series At Frankfurt Buchmesse 2025
Gold's attendance underscores the growing global dialogue around the opioid crisis, public health, and historical accountability-themes powerfully explored in his works. The event offers media, readers, and industry professionals a chance to meet the author and engage with the urgent questions his books raise.
Barry I. Gold's We're Overdosed series investigates one of humanity's most pressing modern crises: the spread of addiction from ancient opium to synthetic opioids in the twenty-first century. Drawing from a lifetime in pharmacological science and academic research, Gold exposes how commerce, policy, and human dependency intersected to create the global opioid epidemic.
His second volume, We're Overdosed: From Opium to Opioids, expands this vision-connecting centuries of drug trade to modern pharmaceutical practices. Together, the two books form a comprehensive chronicle of addiction's past, present, and potential future.
Gold's participation in Frankfurt Buchmesse 2025 highlights his mission: to use historical insight and scientific clarity to promote reform, recovery, and renewed awareness on a global scale.
About the Author
Barry I. Gold earned his PhD in Pharmacology from Boston University after completing his BS in Zoology at the University of Cincinnati. His academic work included research at Yale and faculty service at the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences.
Now an established author and advocate, Gold's writing blends scientific insight with moral conviction, addressing the complex relationship between medicine, policy, and human behavior. Residing in Putnam County, New York, he continues to write and speak on addiction awareness, recovery, and education, inviting dialogue that spans generations and borders.
Book Details
Series Title: We're Overdosed
Individual Titles:
We're Overdosed (ISBN: 979-8869746811)
We're Overdosed: From Opium to Opioids (ISBN: 978-1964035772)
Author: Barry I. Gold
Genre: Nonfiction / Investigative History / Public Health / Memoir
Publisher: Sweetspire Literature Management / Central Park South Publishing
Event: Exclusive Book Signing & Media Presentation
Location: Frankfurt Buchmesse 2025 – Frankfurt, Germany
Date: September 17, 2025
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Billionaire Tim Draper Leads $3.2M Seed Round For Ryder To Replace Seed Phrases With Tapsafe Recovery
- Thinkmarkets Adds Synthetic Indices To Its Product Offering
- Ethereum Startup Agoralend Opens Fresh Fundraise After Oversubscribed $300,000 Round.
- KOR Closes Series B Funding To Accelerate Global Growth
- Wise Wolves Corporation Launches Unified Brand To Power The Next Era Of Cross-Border Finance
- Lombard And Story Partner To Revolutionize Creator Economy Via Bitcoin-Backed Infrastructure
- FBS AI Assistant Helps Traders Skip Market Noise And Focus On Strategy
CommentsNo comment