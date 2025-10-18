UAE: Premature Baby Survives Life-Threatening Condition Seen In 0.1% Cases Worldwide

Born at just 27 weeks and weighing less than a kilogram, baby Sid Elian Mattheus Casino had to go through a tough battle to survive from his birth. Despite his tiny size and fragile condition, he overcame a rare and life-threatening condition known as Amyand's hernia after a complex surgery at Burjeel Hospital, Abu Dhabi.

This condition is a perforated appendix trapped in the inguinal canal and extending into the scrotum, which is extremely rare, especially in premature infants.

For first-time parents Stewart John and Isabel Mari Casiño, Sid's early arrival was a mix of joy, fear, and anxiety. Isabel met her baby for the first time 12 hours after delivery in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), surrounded by machines and wires.

"My heart was breaking and overflowing at the same time,” said Isabel.“I wished I could just hold him and protect him. I remember thinking, this is my baby, and I will do everything I can to help him grow and survive.”

Three weeks later, when Sid developed swelling in his belly and scrotum, doctors discovered the hernia. Isabel was terrified when surgery was suggested, given how small and fragile her son was. But Professor Dr Amulya Saxena, consultant pediatric surgeon and head of pediatric services at Burjeel Hospital, assured her that Sid would make it. Trusting the doctor, she agreed to the operation.

Dr Saxena and his team, including anesthesiologists Dr Hala Mohamed Hamada, Dr Samer Shouman Alkahwaty, and neonatologist Dr Shabeer Panangandy, carried out the emergency surgery.

“Amyand's hernia itself is rare, accounting for about 1 per cent of all inguinal hernias. Appendicitis within it is even rarer, at just 0.1 per cent. In premature infants, it is almost unheard of,” said Dr Saxena.

The surgery involved exploring the abdomen through a small groin incision. The team carefully removed the perforated appendix, preserved the tiny testicle, and ensured there was no contamination or infection, which played a key role in Sid's recovery.

Sid's recovery in the NICU was slow but steady. When Dr Saxena returned from the operating room with good news, Isabel said she felt pure relief.

After ten weeks of intensive care, the family finally took Sid home. He weighed 1.8 kilograms at discharge, and a month later, his weight nearly doubled to 3.3 kilograms.

“Every day is a win for us,” said Isabel.“Being a NICU parent means living through ups and downs, but my baby has shown me what true strength is.”

Dr Saxena said Sid's recovery was possible because of the prompt diagnosis, coordination, and careful surgical work.

“Seeing him healthy and thriving today is the most rewarding outcome for our entire team,” he said.