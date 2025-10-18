Ukrainian Icebreaker 'Noosfera' Launches New Antarctic Season

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the National Antarctic Scientific Center (NANC) on Facebook.

On October 17, the flagship of Ukraine's research fleet departed for Antarctica from Cape Town, South Africa, where it has been based since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion. The ship is captained by Andrii Starish.

The NANC noted that this season, scientists aboard the Noosfera planned to conduct more research than during previous voyages.

Oceanographers will study changes in ocean currents and mysterious“hot waves” deep in the cold Southern Ocean.

Geologists will search for heat flows from the Earth's core through the ocean floor and will turn the Noosfera into a kind of time machine, reconstructing ancient climates from seabed sediments.

Meanwhile, biologists will examine marine life in the Southern Ocean-phytoplankton, bottom-dwelling animals, and their response to climate change - and use artificial intelligence to track whale populations.

Meteorologists will again study“atmospheric rivers” using radiosondes, while geophysicists will conduct ionospheric radio sounding.

Most of the research will be carried out in cooperation with foreign scientists, and Ukraine's collaboration with other countries' Antarctic programs continues to expand.

This season, for the first time, the Noosfera will handle the rotation of polar staff and deliver cargo to the British Antarctic station Rothera, located about 300 km south of Ukraine's Akademik Vernadsky Station, beyond the Antarctic Circle.

Joint oceanographic and biological research is also planned within the framework of the First Mexican Antarctic Expedition, held in cooperation with Ukraine.

In addition, Ukrainian scientists will begin joint studies with Colombia on the mechanisms of Southern Ocean warming.

Ongoing collaborations with Poland, the United States, and the Czech Republic will also continue.

As usual, the Noosfera will deliver a seasonal expedition of technical specialists and scientists to Vernadsky Station and later carry out the rotation of the annual overwintering team.

The NANC emphasized that this extended Antarctic season was made possible thanks to international contracts rather than state budget funding, and all joint studies are financed by foreign partners.

“We are proud that despite the war, we can continue to develop science and international cooperation, strengthening Ukraine's position in the world. We are sincerely grateful to our Defense Forces for making this possible,” Ukrainian polar researchers concluded.

As reported by Ukrinform, during the 31st Ukrainian Antarctic Expedition, the First Mexican Antarctic Expedition would also be working at the Akademik Vernadsky Station.

