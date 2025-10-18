403
Mou Signed To Boost Business Continuity Across Key Sectors In Qatar
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Business Continuity and Resilience Conference (BCRC) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with PwC Middle East in Qatar as its Knowledge Partner for the 2025 edition of BCRC.
The collaboration supports Qatar's Third National Development Strategy (NDS3) by enhancing business continuity and resilience across key sectors, including banking, healthcare, energy, and government. It combines BCRC's convening power with PwC's regional and global expertise in Digital Trust and Business Continuity (BCM), enabling organisations to safeguard growth, protect services, and reinforce long-term competitiveness.
Engineer Abdullatif Ali al-Yafei, chairman and conference president, said:“The agreement reflects the commitment to shaping a stronger, more resilient economy by elevating the standards of business continuity in Qatar and beyond.
Bassam Hajhamad, Qatar Country senior partner and consulting leader, said:“Through our cross-sector BCM and Digital Trust expertise, we will bring frameworks and tools that enable leaders to anticipate risks, protect value, and achieve outcomes that matter to their organisations and Qatar's future.”
In a related development, BCRC and PwC Middle East co-hosted a workshop titled 'BCM Practices in Qatar'.
The workshop provided participants with the practical knowledge and skills necessary to build a resilient organisation by establishing an integrated business continuity governance framework. The framework relies on a proactive approach to testing, updating, and continuous improvement to ensure the effectiveness of plans and foster a culture of continuity within the organisation.
Al-Yafei said the joint workshop marks the first step in a long-term capability-building journey that will empower leaders in government and semi-government sectors and practitioners in the field of BCM Continuity and Resilience Conference PwC Middle East
