Egypt's Senate Selects Judge Farid As Chairman


2025-10-18 09:11:06
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Oct 18 (KUNA) -- Judge Essam el-Din Farid was elected chairman of Egypt's Senate, the lower chamber of parliament, on Saturday with 299 votes.
This was announced during the inaugural session chaired by MP Mohammad Abu Ella, the eldest member, who announced the victory of Farid of the post.
The Senate's members were sworn in during today's session to start their mission.
Under the Senate's bylaw, members choose chairman and two deputies for the legislative term.
Farid graduated from the Faculty of Law, and served as prosecutor and judges at courts, along some other high judicial positions. (end) asm

