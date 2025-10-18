403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Egypt's Senate Selects Judge Farid As Chairman
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Oct 18 (KUNA) -- Judge Essam el-Din Farid was elected chairman of Egypt's Senate, the lower chamber of parliament, on Saturday with 299 votes.
This was announced during the inaugural session chaired by MP Mohammad Abu Ella, the eldest member, who announced the victory of Farid of the post.
The Senate's members were sworn in during today's session to start their mission.
Under the Senate's bylaw, members choose chairman and two deputies for the legislative term.
Farid graduated from the Faculty of Law, and served as prosecutor and judges at courts, along some other high judicial positions. (end) asm
This was announced during the inaugural session chaired by MP Mohammad Abu Ella, the eldest member, who announced the victory of Farid of the post.
The Senate's members were sworn in during today's session to start their mission.
Under the Senate's bylaw, members choose chairman and two deputies for the legislative term.
Farid graduated from the Faculty of Law, and served as prosecutor and judges at courts, along some other high judicial positions. (end) asm
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Billionaire Tim Draper Leads $3.2M Seed Round For Ryder To Replace Seed Phrases With Tapsafe Recovery
- Thinkmarkets Adds Synthetic Indices To Its Product Offering
- Ethereum Startup Agoralend Opens Fresh Fundraise After Oversubscribed $300,000 Round.
- KOR Closes Series B Funding To Accelerate Global Growth
- Wise Wolves Corporation Launches Unified Brand To Power The Next Era Of Cross-Border Finance
- Lombard And Story Partner To Revolutionize Creator Economy Via Bitcoin-Backed Infrastructure
- FBS AI Assistant Helps Traders Skip Market Noise And Focus On Strategy
CommentsNo comment