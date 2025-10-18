403
S. Korea’s Ex-President Yoon Misses Another Court Hearing
(MENAFN) Yoon Suk Yeol, the former President of South Korea, missed another court hearing on Friday related to charges stemming from his martial law declaration, media reported.
The hearing, held at the Seoul Central District Court, continued without Yoon’s presence. This marks the second time he has skipped proceedings after attending the trial’s initial session last month.
The court stated that Yoon cited health issues as the reason for his absence. However, the bench determined that he had failed to provide valid justification for not appearing and announced that the trial would proceed in his absence.
Prosecutors previously indicted Yoon on several charges, including violating the rights of Cabinet members, altering the martial law proclamation, and hindering his detention by investigators in January.
In addition, Yoon is facing trial for allegedly leading an insurrection following his martial law declaration on December 3, 2024. He has not attended any further hearings for this case since his second arrest in July, again citing health concerns.
