Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russians Strike Dormitory In Kharkiv With Drone

Russians Strike Dormitory In Kharkiv With Drone


2025-10-18 07:11:07
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, according to Ukrinform.

An enemy combat drone struck a dormitory in the Shevchenkivskyi district. There are currently no casualties, but several windows in the building have been broken.

Read also: Starmer proposes developing peace plan for Ukraine modeled on Trump's plan for Gaza

As reported by Ukrinform, a Russian drone struck near a high-rise building in the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv

Illustrative photo

MENAFN18102025000193011044ID1110214349

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search