Russians Strike Dormitory In Kharkiv With Drone
An enemy combat drone struck a dormitory in the Shevchenkivskyi district. There are currently no casualties, but several windows in the building have been broken.Read also: Starmer proposes developing peace plan for Ukraine modeled on Trump's plan for Gaza
As reported by Ukrinform, a Russian drone struck near a high-rise building in the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv
Illustrative photo
