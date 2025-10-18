Russians Strike Dormitory In Kharkiv With Drone

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, according to Ukrinform.

An enemy combat drone struck a dormitory in the Shevchenkivskyi district. There are currently no casualties, but several windows in the building have been broken.

As reported by Ukrinform, a Russian drone struck near a high-rise building in the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv

Illustrative photo