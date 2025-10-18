Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Mosque Fire in Sweden's Lulea Treated as Potential Hate Crime

2025-10-18 06:04:57
(MENAFN) Swedish authorities revealed on Friday that they are treating the fire at a newly constructed mosque in Lulea, northern Sweden, as a potential hate crime. The blaze, which took place Thursday night, caused significant damage but did not destroy the building entirely.

Police officer Casey Causevic told media, "The building is not completely burned down, but it has fire damage. We suspect it was deliberately set and are investigating it as arson, but there is no suspect at this time."

No injuries have been reported, and law enforcement officials have sealed off the area to carry out a technical investigation into the incident.

In response to the attack, the Norrbottens Islamiska Center (NIC) posted on Facebook: "We woke up today to a tragic event and a shameful attack that shows hate and evil directed at our mosque in Lulea. We are grateful that no one was hurt, but the damage to the building is evident."

