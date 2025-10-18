403
Turkish Firm Karmod Supplies Brine Tanks for Greece
(MENAFN) Turkish modular solutions provider Karmod has announced the shipment of polyethylene brine storage containers to Greece, intended for use in pickle manufacturing, the firm revealed on Friday.
These containers are set to be employed at a production site located in Trikala, according to Abdullah Yuzugulec, who serves as the export manager for Karmod Plastic Group.
“Since 1986, we have been developing specialized storage tanks for different industries,” stated Yuzugulec.
“Our pickle brine tanks are designed based on field observations and reports to meet the specific needs of the sector -- from aeration systems to drainage channels and wide-cover designs.”
Karmod supplies a broad range of brine containers, varying in capacity from 1 to 10 tons, catering to diverse operational requirements.
The company noted that its food-safe brine tanks are not only in demand within Türkiye but also in international markets.
Yuzugulec further highlighted that Karmod manufactures containers for olive brining as well, along with various hygienic storage solutions fit for potable water and multiple food processing uses.
“Each of the tanks exported to Greece has a 10,000-liter capacity, with customized aeration and filtration channels developed for the client’s facility,” Yuzugulec commented.
“The top cover, with a 130-centimeter diameter, was also specially designed. These 10-ton brine tanks will be used in pickle production at the Trikala facility, one of Greece’s historic centers of food processing,” he added.
