403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Bangladesh Demands Justice for Lynching of Citizens in India
(MENAFN) Bangladesh on Friday urged India to identify and prosecute those accountable for the lynching of three Bangladeshi nationals earlier this week after they unlawfully entered India’s northeastern state of Tripura.
According to officials and Indian news outlets, the men were fatally assaulted by a mob on Wednesday, suspected of stealing cattle in Tripura’s Khowai district, located just a few kilometers from the Bangladesh border.
Bangladesh’s Foreign Ministry released a statement calling on the Indian government to carry out an “immediate, impartial and transparent” inquiry into the event and to implement measures to prevent such cruel acts in the future.
“The perpetrators must be identified and brought to justice,” the statement emphasized.
The deceased were identified as Jewel Mia, 32, Pati Mia, 45, and Sajal Mia, 20, all hailing from Chunarughat town in Bangladesh’s northeastern Habiganj district, which borders southern Tripura.
The bodies were handed over to Bangladeshi officials by India’s Border Security Force (BSF) on Thursday, according to Md Jahidul Islam, the officer in charge of Chunarughat police station.
“There was no previous history of cattle smuggling or related offenses involving the three,” Islam told a news agency.
He added that the men had crossed the border illegally, and that Indian police have registered cases regarding the killings.
In New Delhi, the Indian Foreign Ministry stated: “A group of three miscreants from Bangladesh crossed the international border and attempted to steal cattle from Bidyabil village in Indian territory.”
According to officials and Indian news outlets, the men were fatally assaulted by a mob on Wednesday, suspected of stealing cattle in Tripura’s Khowai district, located just a few kilometers from the Bangladesh border.
Bangladesh’s Foreign Ministry released a statement calling on the Indian government to carry out an “immediate, impartial and transparent” inquiry into the event and to implement measures to prevent such cruel acts in the future.
“The perpetrators must be identified and brought to justice,” the statement emphasized.
The deceased were identified as Jewel Mia, 32, Pati Mia, 45, and Sajal Mia, 20, all hailing from Chunarughat town in Bangladesh’s northeastern Habiganj district, which borders southern Tripura.
The bodies were handed over to Bangladeshi officials by India’s Border Security Force (BSF) on Thursday, according to Md Jahidul Islam, the officer in charge of Chunarughat police station.
“There was no previous history of cattle smuggling or related offenses involving the three,” Islam told a news agency.
He added that the men had crossed the border illegally, and that Indian police have registered cases regarding the killings.
In New Delhi, the Indian Foreign Ministry stated: “A group of three miscreants from Bangladesh crossed the international border and attempted to steal cattle from Bidyabil village in Indian territory.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Billionaire Tim Draper Leads $3.2M Seed Round For Ryder To Replace Seed Phrases With Tapsafe Recovery
- Thinkmarkets Adds Synthetic Indices To Its Product Offering
- Ethereum Startup Agoralend Opens Fresh Fundraise After Oversubscribed $300,000 Round.
- KOR Closes Series B Funding To Accelerate Global Growth
- Wise Wolves Corporation Launches Unified Brand To Power The Next Era Of Cross-Border Finance
- Lombard And Story Partner To Revolutionize Creator Economy Via Bitcoin-Backed Infrastructure
- FBS AI Assistant Helps Traders Skip Market Noise And Focus On Strategy
CommentsNo comment