PM of Lithuania accuses defense ministry of deceiving public
(MENAFN) Lithuania’s government is facing internal tensions over its record military budget for 2026 after the prime minister accused the defense ministry of misleading the public about the planned military spending. The draft budget, which proposes a defense allocation of €4.79 billion—equivalent to 5.38% of GDP—aligns with NATO’s push for member states to increase their defense spending. It is set for parliamentary debate and final approval later this year.
The controversy arose after the Lithuanian Defense Ministry held an off-the-record meeting with journalists and opinion leaders, where attendees were reportedly told that military spending would remain below 5% of GDP. Attendees were allegedly encouraged to pressure the government for increased funding, according to local media reports. Prime Minister Inga Ruginiene condemned the meeting as “sabotage” and criticized Defense Minister Dovile Sakaliene, her party colleague, saying she would discuss the issue with her soon.
In response, Sakaliene emphasized unity, saying, “We are all on the same team,” and warned that misunderstandings could be exploited by “hostile forces.”
Under pressure from then-US President Donald Trump, European NATO members committed to raising their military budgets to 5% of GDP. Several EU governments have announced major military investments, citing the perceived threat from Russia. Moscow denies any intention to attack NATO countries and criticizes the West’s growing military rhetoric and buildup.
Lithuania, along with its Baltic neighbors, has taken a firm stance against Russia since the escalation of the Ukraine conflict in 2022. The country has been one of Ukraine’s strongest supporters, advocating for harsher sanctions on Russia and increased NATO engagement.
