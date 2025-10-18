403
Zelensky states meeting with Trump might end war
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated on Saturday that his discussion with US President Donald Trump, which lasted over two hours, might help bring the Russia-Ukraine conflict “closer to an end.” The conversation focused on battlefield strategies, long-range military capabilities, air defense systems, and diplomatic avenues.
“Over two hours of a pointed conversation with the President of the United States that can really help bring this war closer to an end,” Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram. “We discussed all key issues – our positions on the battlefield, long-range capabilities and air defense, and, of course, diplomatic prospects.”
Zelenskyy emphasized that “Russia must end the aggression it started and continues to deliberately prolong,” and expressed hope that the United States would continue exerting pressure on Moscow.
Earlier, the Ukrainian leader shared that he had consulted with European and NATO officials regarding the details of his conversation with Trump, underscoring the shared aim of protecting lives and reinforcing security across Europe.
Zelenskyy held talks with leaders from the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Finland, Norway, and Poland, in addition to the heads of the European Union and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg. “I shared details of my conversation with US President Donald Trump. We discussed many important issues. The main priority now is to protect as many lives as possible, guarantee security for Ukraine, and strengthen all of us in Europe,” he said.
He added that national security advisors from these nations will convene to coordinate next steps, expressing appreciation for their ongoing support and solidarity with Ukraine.
The discussions followed Zelenskyy’s White House meeting with Trump on Friday, during which the Ukrainian president backed Trump’s suggestion that Kyiv and Moscow “stop where they are” and enter negotiations to end the war. Zelenskyy described the meeting as “productive,” noting talks about air defense, weapons production, and potential exchanges involving Tomahawk missiles and Ukrainian-made drones.
Trump later wrote on his Truth Social platform that both Kyiv and Moscow “want to end the war” and revealed plans to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Hungary to explore a potential peace agreement.
