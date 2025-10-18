403
Germany hails Trump’s new press for Ukraine truce
(MENAFN) Germany expressed support on Friday for U.S. President Donald Trump's renewed push to secure a ceasefire in Ukraine, while voicing doubts over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s willingness to engage in genuine peace efforts.
At a press conference in Berlin, Deputy Government Spokesman Steffen Meyer affirmed that Germany remains firmly committed to backing Ukraine—both in defending itself and in maintaining leverage for any potential diplomatic resolution. “We naturally support all efforts, especially those of US President Trump, to get the peace process moving again. We support this.
We are in constant dialogue on this with European partners, but also with the US administration. It is urgently necessary to pursue a path toward a just peace,” Meyer told reporters.
Despite this backing, Meyer signaled caution regarding the likelihood of success, citing past behavior from the Kremlin. He emphasized that Putin has repeatedly responded to diplomatic initiatives with heightened aggression. “The last few weeks and months have certainly shown that there is one person who clearly had no interest in seriously pursuing this peace process, and that person is Vladimir Putin,” he stated.
Meyer underscored Germany’s position that continued support for Ukraine is essential—not only as a matter of defense but also as a means to increase diplomatic pressure. “We must further increase the pressure on Vladimir Putin. That is why we support Ukraine and why we also support all efforts—such as the US president’s effort—to take steps to persuade Putin to finally negotiate a just peace with Ukraine,” he added.
Trump announced earlier that he is preparing to meet with Putin in Hungary within the next two weeks to explore a possible end to the ongoing conflict. This face-to-face summit would follow a meeting between U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, scheduled to take place beforehand.
Both meetings were revealed after a recent bilateral phone call between Trump and Putin, which the U.S. president described as productive. The diplomatic developments have sparked cautious optimism among allies, even as questions remain about Russia's readiness to seriously engage in the peace process.
