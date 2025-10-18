403
Trump urges Ukraine, Russia to ‘make a deal’ to end conflict
(MENAFN) In a recent message, U.S. President Donald Trump appealed to the leaders of Russia and Ukraine to bring their ongoing conflict to a close, emphasizing the need for a negotiated peace settlement.
Speaking on his social media platform, Trump said, "The meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine was very interesting, and cordial, but I told him, as I likewise strongly suggested to President Putin, that it is time to stop the killing, and make a DEAL!"
He continued by asserting, "Enough blood has been shed, with property lines being defined by War and Guts. They should stop where they are. Let both claim Victory, let History decide!"
Reports indicate that Trump insisted the war would not have erupted had he been in office, saying, "No more shooting, no more Death, no more vast and unsustainable sums of money spent." He stressed the human cost of the conflict, adding, "Thousands of people being slaughtered each and every week — NO MORE, GO HOME TO YOUR FAMILIES IN PEACE!"
These comments came after a meeting between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, held at the White House, amid revived momentum for peace negotiations to resolve the Russia-Ukraine war.
In addition, Trump revealed plans to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Hungary to further the discussion about halting hostilities. This summit is set to take place following upcoming diplomatic talks between senior representatives from both sides, according to sources familiar with the developments.
