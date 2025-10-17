Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Seoul: North Korea May Launch New Intercontinental Ballistic Missile This Year


2025-10-17 07:04:02
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Oct. 17 (KUNA) -- South Korean Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back has said North Korea may attempt to launch the new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) this year, citing movements detected near a missile launch pad.
Ahn's remarks came in an interview with Yonhap News Agency Friday as Pyongyang has been beefing up its weapons development, likely emboldened by technological assistance from Russia amid their growing military alignment.
North's latest ICBM test took place in October last year, involving the Hwasong-19.
Last week, the North unveiled the new Hwasong-20 ICBM for the first time during a massive military parade, attended by high-ranking officials from China and Russia.
On North Korea's ICBM capabilities, the defense chief said while its ICBMs are likely capable of reaching the US mainland, in sheer terms of flight distance, the North has not secured key technologies, such as those on atmospheric reentry or multiple warheads.
Ahn also said Seoul will begin to deploy the Hyunmoo-5 missile, a centerpiece of the military's retaliation plan against a major North Korean attack, at the end of this year to achieve a "balance of terror" tantamount to the North's nuclear threats.
"Mass production has begun, and measures are being sought to significantly increase output," he said, confirming the deployment of the powerful missile will begin at year-end.
The ground-to-ground missile, dubbed the "monster" missile for its size, is known to be able to carry a warhead weighing about eight tons and capable of destroying underground bunkers. (end)
