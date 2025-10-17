403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Seoul: North Korea May Launch New Intercontinental Ballistic Missile This Year
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Oct. 17 (KUNA) -- South Korean Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back has said North Korea may attempt to launch the new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) this year, citing movements detected near a missile launch pad.
Ahn's remarks came in an interview with Yonhap News Agency Friday as Pyongyang has been beefing up its weapons development, likely emboldened by technological assistance from Russia amid their growing military alignment.
North's latest ICBM test took place in October last year, involving the Hwasong-19.
Last week, the North unveiled the new Hwasong-20 ICBM for the first time during a massive military parade, attended by high-ranking officials from China and Russia.
On North Korea's ICBM capabilities, the defense chief said while its ICBMs are likely capable of reaching the US mainland, in sheer terms of flight distance, the North has not secured key technologies, such as those on atmospheric reentry or multiple warheads.
Ahn also said Seoul will begin to deploy the Hyunmoo-5 missile, a centerpiece of the military's retaliation plan against a major North Korean attack, at the end of this year to achieve a "balance of terror" tantamount to the North's nuclear threats.
"Mass production has begun, and measures are being sought to significantly increase output," he said, confirming the deployment of the powerful missile will begin at year-end.
The ground-to-ground missile, dubbed the "monster" missile for its size, is known to be able to carry a warhead weighing about eight tons and capable of destroying underground bunkers. (end)
mk
Ahn's remarks came in an interview with Yonhap News Agency Friday as Pyongyang has been beefing up its weapons development, likely emboldened by technological assistance from Russia amid their growing military alignment.
North's latest ICBM test took place in October last year, involving the Hwasong-19.
Last week, the North unveiled the new Hwasong-20 ICBM for the first time during a massive military parade, attended by high-ranking officials from China and Russia.
On North Korea's ICBM capabilities, the defense chief said while its ICBMs are likely capable of reaching the US mainland, in sheer terms of flight distance, the North has not secured key technologies, such as those on atmospheric reentry or multiple warheads.
Ahn also said Seoul will begin to deploy the Hyunmoo-5 missile, a centerpiece of the military's retaliation plan against a major North Korean attack, at the end of this year to achieve a "balance of terror" tantamount to the North's nuclear threats.
"Mass production has begun, and measures are being sought to significantly increase output," he said, confirming the deployment of the powerful missile will begin at year-end.
The ground-to-ground missile, dubbed the "monster" missile for its size, is known to be able to carry a warhead weighing about eight tons and capable of destroying underground bunkers. (end)
mk
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Reseach
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- BTCC Exchange Scores Big In TOKEN2049 With Interactive Basketball Booth And Viral Mascot Nakamon
- Ares Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Coverage Across South And Central America
- Primexbt Launches Stock Trading On Metatrader 5
- Solana's First Meta DEX Aggregator Titan Soft-Launches Platform
- Moonacy Protocol Will Sponsor And Participate In Blockchain Life 2025 In Dubai
- Primexbt Launches Instant Crypto-To-USD Exchange
CommentsNo comment