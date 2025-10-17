Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:49 AM EST - A&W Food Services of Canada Inc.: Today announced its financial results for the 12-month period ended September 7, 2025. Revenue decreased by $4.8 million (6%) to $71.2 million, due to the timing of new A&W restaurant openings which resulted in seven fewer openings in Q3 2025 as compared to Q3 2024. Income before income taxes increased by $14.6 million (163%) to $23.6 million. Adjusted EBITDA(i) increased by $1.1 million (5%) to $25.8 million A&W Food Services of Canada Inc. shares T are trading down $0.05 at $37.92.

