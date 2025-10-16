403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump Envoy Denies Resignation Claims
(MENAFN) Steve Witkoff, the personal envoy of US President Donald Trump, has firmly rejected speculation regarding his potential resignation, dismissing the reports as “fake news.”
According to Witkoff, his involvement in the Middle East peace initiative is stronger than ever.
His remarks were in response to a story published on Tuesday by the UK-based outlet Middle East Eye (MEE), which alleged—citing unnamed sources—that Witkoff was preparing to exit his diplomatic role and return to private business after enduring months of intense negotiations preceding Trump’s Gaza peace proposal.
In a statement shared on X (formerly Twitter) the following day, Witkoff strongly refuted the article, asserting, “This story is 100% Fake News and should be immediately retracted.”
He criticized the claims as “laughable nonsense” and emphasized his continued commitment to working alongside the Trump team.
Witkoff has played a key part in brokering both a truce and a hostage release between Hamas and Israel.
Earlier this week, both US and Israeli media reported that he, along with Jared Kushner, engaged in direct discussions with top Hamas leaders in Egypt to finalize the agreement.
Despite the report from MEE, which suggested Witkoff was considering stepping away from his role, the envoy reportedly confirmed his ongoing dedication to the peace plan during the implementation phase of Trump’s detailed 20-point roadmap.
“So we’re dug in. We’ll be here quite a bit. That’s at the direction of the president,” Witkoff stated on Monday at the Gaza peace summit held in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, which was also attended by Trump and numerous global leaders.
According to Witkoff, his involvement in the Middle East peace initiative is stronger than ever.
His remarks were in response to a story published on Tuesday by the UK-based outlet Middle East Eye (MEE), which alleged—citing unnamed sources—that Witkoff was preparing to exit his diplomatic role and return to private business after enduring months of intense negotiations preceding Trump’s Gaza peace proposal.
In a statement shared on X (formerly Twitter) the following day, Witkoff strongly refuted the article, asserting, “This story is 100% Fake News and should be immediately retracted.”
He criticized the claims as “laughable nonsense” and emphasized his continued commitment to working alongside the Trump team.
Witkoff has played a key part in brokering both a truce and a hostage release between Hamas and Israel.
Earlier this week, both US and Israeli media reported that he, along with Jared Kushner, engaged in direct discussions with top Hamas leaders in Egypt to finalize the agreement.
Despite the report from MEE, which suggested Witkoff was considering stepping away from his role, the envoy reportedly confirmed his ongoing dedication to the peace plan during the implementation phase of Trump’s detailed 20-point roadmap.
“So we’re dug in. We’ll be here quite a bit. That’s at the direction of the president,” Witkoff stated on Monday at the Gaza peace summit held in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, which was also attended by Trump and numerous global leaders.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Reseach
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- BTCC Exchange Scores Big In TOKEN2049 With Interactive Basketball Booth And Viral Mascot Nakamon
- Ares Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Coverage Across South And Central America
- Primexbt Launches Stock Trading On Metatrader 5
- Solana's First Meta DEX Aggregator Titan Soft-Launches Platform
- Moonacy Protocol Will Sponsor And Participate In Blockchain Life 2025 In Dubai
- Primexbt Launches Instant Crypto-To-USD Exchange
CommentsNo comment