White Angels Evacuate Families From Sumy And Kharkiv Regions Under Shelling

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Sumy region police reported this on Facebook .

Among those evacuated was an 86-year-old woman with limited mobility. The family also took their cat with them.

People decided to leave when Russian shelling destroyed neighboring houses.

The evacuation went quickly and safely. Everyone arrived at the designated location unharmed.

In the Kharkiv region, the White Angels and representatives of the Ukrainian Red Cross evacuated a family of three from the frontline village of Lisna Stinka in the Kupiansk district.

"The White Angels, together with volunteers, evacuated a family from the frontline village of Lisna Stinka in the Kupiansk district. Special police units, together with representatives of the Ukrainian Red Cross, evacuated residents from the village, which is located in close proximity to the line of contact," according to a statement from the Kharkiv region police.

It is noted that the settlement is under daily intense enemy shelling from various types of weapons. Enemy FPV strike drones constantly circle over the territory, so traveling to the village was extremely dangerous. The route passed through areas where there is a constant threat of fire damage.

Law enforcement officers, together with representatives of the Red Cross, reached the site and evacuated the family: an 80-year-old woman who is immobile after a stroke, a 76-year-old man, and their 53-year-old daughter.

According to the police, the family lived in constant fear. Recently, their yard was hit directly by a multiple launch rocket system, after which they finally decided to leave their home. The White Angel police helped them gather the most necessary items and safely transported the family to a safe place.

Over 1,000 children remain in mandatoryzone of Donetsk region

Only two local residents remained in the village. The police officers offered them to leave as well, but the people refused, saying that they had their own transport and planned to evacuate on their own in the near future.

As reported by Ukrinform, police officers from the White Angel special unit evacuated 11 elderly people from settlements in the Lyman community in Donetsk region , which are constantly under attack from Russian FPV drones.

Screenshot from video