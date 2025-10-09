403
Mexican leader reaffirms government’s commitment to USMCA deal
(MENAFN) Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum reaffirmed her country’s commitment to the United States–Mexico–Canada Agreement (USMCA) on Wednesday, following remarks by US President Donald Trump suggesting he might consider withdrawing from the trade pact, according to reports.
“USMCA is law in Canada, the United States and Mexico—it was passed by Congress. So, if there were to be any changes, it would require a thorough review,” Sheinbaum said, emphasizing the binding nature of the agreement.
Trump had met with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney at the White House on Tuesday, hinting at either renewing the USMCA or pursuing “different agreements” with each country. “We could renegotiate it, and that would be good, or we can just do different deals. We’re allowed to do different deals,” he stated.
Sheinbaum stressed that Mexico remains supportive of the pact but noted that some discussions during the review process could occur bilaterally rather than trilaterally. “There could also be bilateral meetings during the USMCA review process—not all discussions need to be trilateral—because there are important matters between Mexico and the United States, between the United States and Canada, and between Canada and Mexico. Not everything has to be discussed by all three parties together,” she explained.
The Mexican president acknowledged that about 50 issues had been flagged as “problematic” by the US and Canadian governments, particularly regarding Mexico’s labor reforms and funding for labor courts. However, she affirmed that most concerns have already been addressed. "There are some points being raised that we do not agree with, and those are being reviewed. We're in the process of reviewing them; from our perspective, most of them have already been resolved," Sheinbaum added.
