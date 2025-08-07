AI To Help Abu Dhabi Police Detect Traffic Violations, Security Threats

From real-time detection of traffic violations to ChatGPT-like digital assistants, policing in the UAE capital will soon get an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered boost. A partnership agreement between the Abu Dhabi Police and big data analytics company Presight will help develop AI technologies for law enforcement.

“The main problems targeted include enhancing officer response speed, supporting smarter and faster decision-making, modernising investigative methods, and increasing the overall security of Abu Dhabi,” Mohammed AlMheiri, Chief Business Officer - Public Safety & Security, Presight, told Khaleej Times in an interview.

“While detailed KPIs are still under development, key indicators are likely to include improved emergency response times, measurable reductions in crime rates, (and) accuracy of real-time threat detection," he added.

Intelligent systems will also enable digital forensics and predictive analytics.

Major-General Nasir Sultan Al Yabhouni, Director of the Leadership Affairs Sector at Abu Dhabi Police, said,“This collaboration supports our efforts to maintain public safety through innovation, which means strengthening our officers' ability to respond faster, make smarter decisions, and make Abu Dhabi a safer and more secure place.”

A key part of the collaboration is Presight's AI-Policing Suite - a solution that leverages generative AI, AI agents, and advanced data analytics. It offers a“unified ecosystem that consolidates diverse, multi-source data to empower officers with faster, more precise, and proactive policing capabilities,” according to AlMheiri.

He explained its key features, among which are:



Traffic control module: Real-time detection of traffic violations (speeding, red-light, illegal turns, helmet/seatbelt usage), incident monitoring, and congestion management.

Law enforcement platform: With over 150 AI models, it enables intelligent search, profiling, relationship mapping, and predictive analytics to identify suspects and forecast crime hotspots.

Detective assistant: It is powered by generative AI that interacts with investigators through natural, intuitive dialogue. IoT Intelligence: Leverages real-time sensor data across urban and public environments for anomaly detection, environmental monitoring (pollutants, smoke, vape), access control, intrusion detection, and audio threat recognition (glass breaking, gunshots, distress calls).

“Presight's AI agents and generative AI act as always-on digital assistants, empowering law enforcement with rapid data analysis, automated investigative support, and proactive threat identification. For example, an AI agent may synthesize evidence from multiple sources within seconds, or trigger alerts to officers about emerging risks in specific locations,” said AlMheiri.“Real-world use cases include predictive policing for high-risk zones, AI-assisted evidence triage, and digital briefings for real-time operations.”

The AI systems will be deployed in phases, starting with targeted use cases to allow for focused refinement.

When asked how personal data will be handled and protected under the initiative, he explained:“Our systems are designed with state-of-the-art security measures and strict data privacy protocols in line with UAE federal regulations and best practices.”

The Abu Dhabi Police have been using AI to detect traffic violations for several years. In June, an Abu Dhabi Police official explained how artificial intelligence is already embedded in the emirate's traffic systems, and how it's reducing accidents before they happen. The force has previously highlighted how AI has helped reduce traffic offences in the UAE Capital.