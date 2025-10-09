Dubai Home Festival Launches First-Ever 'Daily Home Drops': 10 Days Of Flash Discounts And Mega Surprises Across The City

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, United Arab Emirates,October 2025: Dubai Home Festival (DHF) 2025 has announced the launch of extraordinary daily discounts designed to bring exclusive savings for design lovers, bargain hunters, savvy shoppers, and first-time home buyers. The first-ever DHF Daily Home Drops brings a series of surprise flash deals on home and electronics must-haves across leading brands throughout the city from 8 to 16 October.

Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), an exclusive new offer will be unveiled every single day. But here's the catch: each deal is valid for one day only, at one location, from 10am until stocks last.

Each DHF Daily Home Drop can be unlocked 24-hours in advance on the Dubai Home Festival website and @DubaiFestivals on Instagram and TikTok. Shoppers who want to stay ahead of the crowd must keep a close eye on these platforms!

FRIDAY, 10 OCTOBER

Martha Stewart stores are serving up the ultimate dining upgrade with 70% off on dinner sets of selected styles, valid for one day only at Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, and Dubai Hills Mall.

With Dubai Home Festival already delivering mega prizes, exclusive bundles, loyalty bonuses, cashback rewards, spend-and-win promotions, and brand-new activations, the Daily Home Drops add a pulse of adrenaline to the city's largest home retail celebration. Don't miss the exclusive Daily Home Drops!

Dubai Home Festival 2025 is supported by Key Sponsor Commercial Bank of Dubai and Strategic Partners which include: Al Futtaim Malls (Dubai Festival City Mall & Festival Plaza), Al Zarooni Group (Mercato Shopping Mall), AW Rostamani Group, DHAM (Al Seef, Bluewaters, Ibn Battuta Mall, Nad Al Sheba Mall, Palm Jumeirah Mall, and The Outlet Village), Emirates Airline, ENOC, e&, Majid Al Futtaim (City Centre Deira, City Centre Mirdif, and Mall of the Emirates), Merex Investment (City Walk and The Beach, JBR), and talabat.

