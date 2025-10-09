AGMC Geely And Medcare Join Forces For Pink October



CSR partnership raises awareness on breast cancer prevention and early detection in Dubai and Sharjah

Pink October fleet of Geely cars to hit Dubai roads, sparking conversation and visibility

“Spot the Pink Car” challenge rewards weekly winners with complimentary screenings Discounted Medcare screening vouchers available at AGMC Geely showrooms in Dubai and Sharjah

Dubai, UAE – October, 2025 – AGMC Geely, the official distributor of Geely Auto in Dubai and Sharjah, has partnered with Medcare Hospitals & Medical Centres to launch a CSR-driven campaign for Pink October, Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The initiative underscores both organisations' commitment to community well-being by promoting the importance of screenings, early detection, and preventive healthcare.

As part of the campaign, AGMC Geely will roll out a fleet of Pink October-branded Geely cars across Dubai to spark conversation and spread awareness in a highly visible way. The campaign will also feature an awareness session at the AGMC Geely Sheikh Zayed Road showroom, led by a Medcare doctor, offering insights on prevention, regular check-ups, and screening practices.

To make screenings more accessible, special Medcare vouchers will also be available at AGMC Geely showrooms in Dubai and Sharjah, giving women discounted access to life-saving tests. The campaign will also extend across co-branded digital platforms, showroom displays, and social media channels, amplifying the message of prevention and proactive health.

Adding an interactive element, the“Spot the Pink Car” challenge invites the public to take photos of the campaign cars, share them on Instagram Stories, tag @geely and @medcare, and include the#MedcarexGeely. Every week for the month of October, there will be two winners, each receiving complimentary breast cancer screenings, encouraging broader participation and awareness.

Commenting on the partnership, Dr Andreas Schaaf, Group Director, AlBatha Automotive Group, said:“As a responsible automotive brand, we believe our role goes beyond mobility. It's about making a difference in the communities we serve. Through this collaboration with Medcare, we want to help raise awareness and make preventive healthcare more accessible to women across Dubai and Sharjah.”

Rania Roxana Akkela, Group Marketing Head, Medcare Hospitals and Medical Centres added:“Every year, Medcare leads a major breast cancer awareness campaign because early education and screening are key to saving lives. Breast cancer is one of the most common cancers affecting women, yet it is highly treatable when detected early. Partnering with AGMC Geely allows us to extend our reach, connect with diverse communities, and spread this vital message more effectively. It is wonderful to see different industries take part in such health awareness initiatives, helping us make a greater impact together.”

The campaign will run throughout October, with Medcare amplifying the initiative via its Instagram channels and hospital screens at Medcare Women & Children Hospital in Dubai and Medcare Hospital in Sharjah.