Dubai Home Festival 2025 Announces Exclusive Offers & Mega Home Makeovers For First-Time Home Buyers
Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), the city's largest home retail celebration has unveiled specially curated retail offers across the city's leading home brands, as well as the chance to win a mega home makeover worth AED 15,000 sponsored by noon for those who register for the First-Time Home Buyer Programme on DLD's Registration Portal during DHF until 16 October. Mohamed Feras, Acting Vice President – Retail Calendar and Promotions at DFRE commented:“We are proud to support Dubai's landmark First-Time Home Buyer Programme that has created a powerful new pathway for Emiratis and residents to own their dream home in Dubai. The 7th edition of DHF is not only transforming Dubai into a hub of design, inspiration, and savings, but also bringing together key stakeholders across the city's home retail, property, and design sectors to ensure new buyers have access to exclusive advantages. We look forward to expanding benefits for those ready to take their first steps into homeownership, while helping shoppers create the homes of their dreams with DHF 2025.” At the heart of the First-Time Home Buyer registration drive during DHF 2025 is a mega raffle for those who register on DLD's Portal during DHF: the chance to win a home makeover worth AED 15,000 from noon. One lucky winner will have the opportunity to transform their new property into a dream home, with stylish, functional, and handpicked pieces curated to reflect their lifestyle. It's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to kickstart the homeowner journey with the perfect foundation. Meanwhile, the range of exclusive citywide discounts include massive savings at some of Dubai's most trusted names in home retail.
Interiors is rolling out the red carpet with a 30% discount across collections, a welcome gift worth AED 500, and a complimentary design consultation to help new buyers bring their vision to life with expert guidance. Ts&Cs apply.
Chattels & More is offering a 10% discount along with free design consultations and complimentary room wall paint – perfect for putting a personal stamp on a new space. Ts&Cs apply.
Crate and Barrel is extending its sought-after 15% New Home Movers discount, making it easier than ever for buyers to invest in timeless, stylish essentials for every room. Ts&Cs apply.
CB2 is offering a 15% New Home Movers discount, giving buyers access to bold, contemporary pieces that instantly elevate any new home. Ts&Cs apply.
Adding even more value, noon is offering an exclusive AED 3,000 cashback on purchases of AED 10,000 or more, available with the code EXTRA3000 at checkout. Ts&Cs apply.
2XL is welcoming new homeowners with a flat 25% off original prices, plus a free interior design consultation on spends above AED 10,000, helping buyers style their spaces with expert insight and curated selections. Ts&Cs apply.
OC Home is offering a flat 25% off across all original prices, and a complimentary interior design consultation for purchases above AED 10,000, making it easier than ever to create a trendy home. Ts&Cs apply.
Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), an agency of Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), is responsible for developing Dubai's retail and festival sectors and supporting the city's positioning as a world-class tourism destination with year-round family entertainment, shopping, and events.
