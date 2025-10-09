Dubai Home Festival 2025 Announces Exclusive Offers & Mega Home Makeovers For First-Time Home Buyers

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, United Arab Emirates,October 2025: Dubai's landmark First-Time Home Buyer Programme, developed in collaboration with Dubai Department of Tourism & Economy (DET) and Dubai Land Department (DLD), is expecting to record remarkable interest this season, with a surge of registrations from residents eager to take their first steps into homeownership. Building on this anticipation, the ongoing Dubai Home Festival (DHF) 2025 has announced the launch of exclusive offers from top home brands for those ready to take their first steps into homeownership.

Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), the city's largest home retail celebration has unveiled specially curated retail offers across the city's leading home brands, as well as the chance to win a mega home makeover worth AED 15,000 sponsored by noon for those who register for the First-Time Home Buyer Programme on DLD's Registration Portal during DHF until 16 October.

Mohamed Feras, Acting Vice President – Retail Calendar and Promotions at DFRE commented:“We are proud to support Dubai's landmark First-Time Home Buyer Programme that has created a powerful new pathway for Emiratis and residents to own their dream home in Dubai. The 7th edition of DHF is not only transforming Dubai into a hub of design, inspiration, and savings, but also bringing together key stakeholders across the city's home retail, property, and design sectors to ensure new buyers have access to exclusive advantages. We look forward to expanding benefits for those ready to take their first steps into homeownership, while helping shoppers create the homes of their dreams with DHF 2025.”

At the heart of the First-Time Home Buyer registration drive during DHF 2025 is a mega raffle for those who register on DLD's Portal during DHF: the chance to win a home makeover worth AED 15,000 from noon. One lucky winner will have the opportunity to transform their new property into a dream home, with stylish, functional, and handpicked pieces curated to reflect their lifestyle. It's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to kickstart the homeowner journey with the perfect foundation.



Interiors is rolling out the red carpet with a 30% discount across collections, a welcome gift worth AED 500, and a complimentary design consultation to help new buyers bring their vision to life with expert guidance. Ts&Cs apply.

Chattels & More is offering a 10% discount along with free design consultations and complimentary room wall paint – perfect for putting a personal stamp on a new space. Ts&Cs apply.

Crate and Barrel is extending its sought-after 15% New Home Movers discount, making it easier than ever for buyers to invest in timeless, stylish essentials for every room. Ts&Cs apply.

CB2 is offering a 15% New Home Movers discount, giving buyers access to bold, contemporary pieces that instantly elevate any new home. Ts&Cs apply.

Adding even more value, noon is offering an exclusive AED 3,000 cashback on purchases of AED 10,000 or more, available with the code EXTRA3000 at checkout. Ts&Cs apply.

2XL is welcoming new homeowners with a flat 25% off original prices, plus a free interior design consultation on spends above AED 10,000, helping buyers style their spaces with expert insight and curated selections. Ts&Cs apply. OC Home is offering a flat 25% off across all original prices, and a complimentary interior design consultation for purchases above AED 10,000, making it easier than ever to create a trendy home. Ts&Cs apply.

Meanwhile, the range of exclusive citywide discounts include massive savings at some of Dubai's most trusted names in home retail.

From first-time home buyers preparing for their next chapter to long-time residents ready for a seasonal refresh, DHF is the perfect time to shop, save, and enjoy unmatched value.

Dubai Home Festival 2025 is supported by Key Sponsor Commercial Bank of Dubai and Strategic Partners which include: Al Futtaim Malls (Dubai Festival City Mall & Festival Plaza), Al Zarooni Group (Mercato Shopping Mall), AW Rostamani Group, DHAM (Al Seef, Bluewaters, Ibn Battuta Mall, Nad Al Sheba Mall, Palm Jumeirah Mall, and The Outlet Village), Emirates Airline, ENOC, e&, Majid Al Futtaim (City Centre Deira, City Centre Mirdif, and Mall of the Emirates), Merex Investment (City Walk and The Beach, JBR), and talabat.

About Dubai Home Festival:

Held annually, Dubai Home Festival (DHF) is the city's largest celebration of home design, furniture, interiors, and appliances. DHF showcases the city's extraordinary furniture scene through events and offers from leading international brands, homegrown concepts, industry experts, as well as providing winning opportunities through engaging draws and promotions.

About Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment:

Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), an agency of Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), is responsible for developing Dubai's retail and festival sectors and supporting the city's positioning as a world-class tourism destination with year-round family entertainment, shopping, and events.