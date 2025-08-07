403
Bosnian Serb president criticizes decision to outcast him
(MENAFN) Milorad Dodik, president of Republika Srpska, has fiercely criticized Bosnia’s Central Election Commission (CEC) for revoking his mandate, dismissing the move as “more crap from Sarajevo” in a Wednesday post on X. Dodik, who leads the Serb-majority autonomous entity, indicated he will defy the decision and refuse to step down.
The CEC annulled Dodik’s mandate following a Sarajevo court ruling that sentenced him to one year in prison and banned him from holding political office for six years over accusations of anti-constitutional actions.
“What if I refuse? That’s just more crap from Sarajevo. Surrender and giving up do not exist. Surrender is not an option,” Dodik wrote. He vowed to stay in office, pledging to continue performing his duties responsibly while defending the interests of his people and upholding both Bosnia and Herzegovina’s and Republika Srpska’s constitutions.
Dodik faces allegations of obstructing Constitutional Court decisions in Republika Srpska and defying Christian Schmidt, the international envoy overseeing Bosnia under the Dayton Peace Agreement. Schmidt’s office, the Office of the High Representative, enforces the peace deal that ended the Bosnian War in 1995.
Dodik has long accused Schmidt of overstepping his authority and infringing on Republika Srpska’s autonomy. Earlier this year, a Sarajevo court ruled that Dodik acted unlawfully by passing laws that nullified Schmidt’s decrees in the region. Dodik rejected the verdict, blaming Western powers, but his appeal was recently denied.
CEC member Suad Arnautovic stated the commission’s decision follows the law, which requires removal of officials sentenced to more than six months in prison. The ruling will take effect after the appeals period; if upheld, early elections are expected within 90 days.
Russia, which does not recognize Schmidt’s mandate without UN Security Council approval, condemned Dodik’s conviction. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called the verdict “absurd, unjust, and anti-democratic,” describing it as a fabricated attempt to remove a leader who opposes Western influence. She labeled Schmidt a “useful idiot” for the West, which she accused of stubbornly treating Bosnia and Herzegovina as its protectorate.
