5 Reasons To See Slava's Snowshow In Dubai This October

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE – Slava's Snowshow, the internationally acclaimed theatrical phenomenon, is set to enchant audiences in Dubai from 14 to 26 October 2025 at the New Covent Garden Theatre, Mall of the Emirates. Known for its surreal visuals, poetic storytelling and immersive atmosphere, the show promises a unique experience for families, and theatre lovers alike.

1. A Sensory Spectacle Like No OtherSlava's Snowshow transforms the stage into a dreamscape of giant bouncing balls, swirling snowstorms and whimsical vignettes. With no spoken dialogue, the show relies on visual storytelling and physical theatre to create a world of wonder that captivates audiences of all ages.

2. Family-Friendly, Yet ProfoundThis is not just a children's show. Slava's Snowshow evokes nostalgia and joy in adults while sparking imagination in younger viewers. It's a rare theatrical experience that bridges generations, making it the perfect outing for families.

3. Theatre That Transcends Language and CultureSlava's Snowshow is a masterclass in non-verbal performance. Through mime, movement and visual poetry, it speaks to audiences from all backgrounds.

4. A Global Hit with Serious CredentialsHaving toured over 80 countries and played to more than 12 million people, Slava's Snowshow has earned over 25 international awards, including the Laurence Olivier Award for Best Entertainment and a Tony nomination. Dubai audiences will enjoy a world-class production in a brand-new venue.

5. Interactive, Instagrammable and UnforgettableFrom the moment the snowstorm hits to the final curtain call, the show is packed with moments worth capturing. Expect bubbles, moonlight and magical props that spill into the crowd-creating memories that last long after the show ends.

The season runs from 14 to 26 October 2025 at New Covent Garden Theatre, with weekday performances at 7:30 PM and additional matinees and evening shows on the weekend. Performance times are Tuesday to Thursday at 7:30 PM, Friday and Saturday at 4 PM and 8 PM, and Sunday at 2 PM and 6 PM.

About New Covent Garden Mall of the Emirates Theatre:

New Covent Garden is poised to become a transformative cultural landmark in Dubai, opened in early 2025 within the Mall of the Emirates. This innovative venue is designed to be a comprehensive hub for the performing arts, blending world-class entertainment with state-of-the-art facilities.

At its core, New Covent Garden features a 575-seat theatre, meticulously crafted to host a diverse array of performances. Audiences can anticipate a rich program that includes West End musicals, Arabic plays, ballet, opera, comedy, family shows, and concerts, showcasing both international stars and local talent.

About Broadway Entertainment Group:

Broadway Entertainment Group (BEG) is a unique organization that integrates intellectual property, production, and distribution of first-class entertainment internationally. With an established network of international venues and presenters over the years, BEG has successfully expanded into the emerging markets of the Middle East, South and Central Asia, and Eastern Europe.

BEG is currently touring SLAVA'S SNOWSHOW, The Phantom of The Opera and The Little Prince. Past musical productions include: 'DreamWorks' SHREK the Musical, The Wizard of Oz, Disney's Beauty and the Beast, Sister Act, Disney Prince the Concert, Andrew Lloyd Webber's CATS and Evita, Broken Wings, Thriller! Live, Formidable! Aznavour, Spamalot, Ghost the Musical, Kinky Boots, The Illusionists, and The Kite Runner.

Chief Executive Officer, Liz Koops has produced shows internationally for over 25 years and toured productions in 40 countries including: Priscilla Queen of the Desert, Matthew Bourne's Swan Lake, Slava's Snowshow, Catapult, Fosse, Bounce, Circus Oz, Shaolin Kung Fu Warriors, Dein Perry's Tap Dogs, and the Royal National Theatre's production of An Inspector Calls.