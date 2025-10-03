BTCC Exchange Crosses 10 Million Users: Head Of Operations Alex Hung On Building For The Long Term
BTCC , one of the world's longest-operating cryptocurrency exchanges, has officially announced that it has surpassed 10 million registered users worldwide. At TOKEN2049 Singapore, Alex Hung, Head of Operations at BTCC, discussed the milestone and outlined the exchange's strategic vision for sustainable Web3 infrastructure development. Founded in 2011, BTCC has navigated multiple market cycles, and this experience continues to shape its long-term approach to building meaningful blockchain solutions.
BTCC Announces Strategic Operational Adjustment
While many exchanges expanded rapidly during the peak of Web3 adoption, BTCC maintained a measured approach.
That meant watching from the sidelines as NFTs, DeFi, and DEX platforms exploded.
BTCC Expands Role Beyond Trading
BTCC's approach sets it apart from exchanges focused on rapid token listings or ecosystem expansion.
That philosophy extends to how BTCC thinks about integrating blockchain technology with existing systems.
Looking Beyond Trading
BTCC Outlines Future Developments
With 10 million users now on the platform, Alex's vision for BTCC remains focused on longevity over rapid growth.
At TOKEN2049, BTCC emphasized a measured approach. In a sector often characterized by rapid iteration and hype-driven cycles, the exchange highlighted its focus on sustainability, deliberate integration, and social responsibility over speed or visibility.
About BTCC
Founded in 2011, BTCC is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange serving over 10 million users across 100+ countries. Partnered with 2023 Defensive Player of the Year and 2x NBA All-Star Jaren Jackson Jr. as global brand ambassador, BTCC delivers secure, accessible crypto trading services with an unmatched user experience.Official website: X:
