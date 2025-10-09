403
Dubai Humanitarian Showcases The Story Of Dubai's Growing Role In Shaping The Future Of Global Aid
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Dubai, United Arab Emirates,October 2025: Dubai Humanitarian (DXBH), the world's largest humanitarian hub, premiered its short film“For Humanity” at the Theatre of Digital Art (TODA), Madinat Jumeirah, followed by a high-level panel discussion titled“The Future is Now: Leveling Up Humanitarian Action from the Heart of Dubai to the World.”
The film captures the story of Dubai Humanitarian's evolution as a global platform for humanitarian coordination and innovation, offering a behind-the-scenes look at how aid moves from the heart of Dubai to crisis-affected communities around the world. Through its powerful storytelling,“For Humanity” showcases the hub's growing impact, the collective efforts of its partners, and its ongoing mission to make humanitarian response faster, smarter, and more connected. Following the screening, Giuseppe Saba, CEO and Board Member of Dubai Humanitarian, delivered the opening remarks, highlighting Dubai's unique culture of giving, that is deeply rooted in the legacy of the UAE's founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed. He spoke of the distinctive ecosystem that has been cultivated within the community of Dubai Humanitarian, prioritizing collaboration with academia, the private sector, philanthropists, and international partners, including countries that host humanitarian hubs. This spirit of partnership is key to enhancing global humanitarian response and reaching those in need more effectively. Looking ahead to the coming decades and the challenges that lie ahead, Saba underscored the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai:“Our aid knows no borders, our responsibility knows no limits and our readiness for the future must be unwavering.” The evening continued with a keynote speech by H.E. Rashed Al Hemeiri, Executive Director of Operations at UAE Aid, followed by panel discussion moderated by journalist and broadcaster Mustafa Alrawi. The discussion brought together H.E. Bérangère Boëll, United Nations Resident Coordinator for the UAE; Dr. Fuzan Al Khalidi, Director of Programs and Initiatives at Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI); Stephen Anderson, Director of the WFP UAE Office and Representative to the GCC Region; and Badr Abbas, Divisional Senior Vice President at Emirates SkyCargo. Together, the panelists explored the evolving dynamics of humanitarian response, underlining the importance of innovation, logistics, and cross-sector partnerships in delivering aid efficiently and effectively. Together, the panelists explored the evolving dynamics of humanitarian action, reflecting on how global crises, from climate change to conflict, are reshaping the landscape of aid and cooperation. Key themes that emerged included:
The UAE's leadership in embedding humanitarianism into national identity and policy;
The role of collaboration and partnerships in building a more agile global humanitarian system;
The importance of innovation and technology, from logistics data platforms to AI tools, in enhancing preparedness and response;
And the need to level up global cooperation to ensure faster, more sustainable aid delivery in an increasingly complex world.
