Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Belarusian President Vows Not to Seek Re-election

2025-08-09 02:31:41
(MENAFN) Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko, who has held office since 1994, committed on Friday that he will not run for another presidential term.

In a discussion with Time magazine, portions of which were broadcast on the national Belarusian state First TV, Lukashenko stated that he had been inclined to resign during the 2020 election but reconsidered after public reaction portrayed his departure as a form of disloyalty.

"Honestly speaking, for the second time in my life, I was already prepared to step down during the previous elections, knowing that people would undoubtedly support me and so on," said Lukashenko.

“But they said—no, we are not ready. And it was framed as if I were a traitor who wanted to flee. So I had to stay.”

Lukashenko further mentioned he has no intention of positioning his son, Nikolai, as his heir.
"No, he is not a successor. I knew you would ask about this," he said.

"No, no. Ask him yourself; you might hurt his feelings very much."

According to Lukashenko, Nikolai holds "somewhat oppositional views within limits," though he remains supportive of his father and possesses strong understanding.

When discussing a future leader, Lukashenko said he hoped the next president would be a "reasonable, normal person."

"He may pursue different policies. I'd just ask him not to break everything but to proceed as I did—building upon what already exists, calmly and evolutionarily developing the country. To avoid revolutionary upheaval," he said.

MENAFN09082025000045017167ID1109905868

