Powered By Industry, Driven By Innovation: AUS Senior Design Projects Turn Ideas Into Real-World Solutions

Sharjah, UAE,October 2025 - At American University of Sharjah (AUS), innovation doesn't wait until graduation. Each year, senior engineering students step into the role of problem-solvers, taking on some of the UAE's most pressing challenges through the Senior Design Projects Competition organized by the AUS College of Engineering (CEN). Serving as an incubator for innovation, the competition transforms the classroom into a launchpad where industry partners become collaborators and student ideas evolve into solutions with real-world impact.

In the most recent cycle, one project stood out for its direct connection to the traveling public. Industrial engineering students Leen Adel AlSabbagh, Jana AlMoutaz Mohamed, Azza Elsiddig Mukhtar and Shahad Yousif Al-Ali teamed up with Sharjah Airport to design strategies for improving passenger satisfaction. Supervised by Dr. Mahmoud Awad, Professor of Industrial Engineering, the project earned second place in the May 2025 competition, demonstrating how student innovation can directly enhance the experience of thousands of passengers every day.

The project set out to reimagine the passenger journey at Sharjah Airport, with a clear focus on enhancing satisfaction and overall travel experience. Guided by the principle of listening to the voice of the passenger, the team worked to capture feedback, measure satisfaction levels and propose actionable strategies for improvement. Central to their approach was recognizing the pivotal role of technology in elevating service quality and shaping a smoother airport experience.

To achieve this, the students applied systematic sentiment analysis to thousands of passenger reviews, uncovering the key drivers of satisfaction and the challenges travelers face. Their insights went beyond numbers, revealing the emotions and expectations behind every journey. Taking their findings a step further, the team designed a simulation model to map passenger flow across the airport, providing a dynamic tool to test scenarios and propose solutions for handling peak-season demand with greater efficiency.

Dr. Fadi Aloul, Dean of CEN, said:“Senior design projects represent the culmination of our students' academic journey, providing them with the opportunity to translate their knowledge into solutions that address pressing local and global challenges. Beyond the technical expertise gained, these projects cultivate essential soft skills such as multidisciplinary teamwork, problem-solving, time management, leadership and effective presentation. They also offer students the chance to extend their internship experience into a year-long project, guided by both an academic and an industry advisor. Through this holistic experience, our graduates step into the professional world equipped to lead, innovate and contribute meaningfully to society.”

In Academic Year 2024–2025, 42 out of 114 senior design projects, representing 37 percent, were sponsored by leading companies and government organizations. Industrial engineering led the way, with more than 80 percent of its projects developed in collaboration with industry or government partners. Sponsors included Sharjah National Oil Corporation (SNOC), Sharjah Municipality, Sharjah Civil Defense, RTA Dubai, Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre, PwC, Beeah, Dubai Health Authority and Apparel Group, among others.

Through these collaborations, students gain access to mentorship, industry expertise, real-world datasets and facilities. The initiative also reinforces AUS' strong employer reputation, with the university ranked first in the UAE for employer reputation and second for employment outcomes in the QS World University Rankings 2026.

Other standout collaborations across disciplines highlighted the diversity of student impact. Civil engineering students worked with Sharjah Civil Defense to enhance fire safety and egress design at key AUS buildings. Electrical engineering students partnered with SNOC on a pre-feasibility study for a hydro storage power plant, contributing to the region's renewable energy efforts. Mechanical engineering students collaborated with the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre on the design of a multifunctional robotic arm for satellite docking, aligning with the UAE's ambitions in space exploration.

In chemical and biological engineering, students teamed with Harwal Group to develop sustainable aerated light concrete, presenting a novel solution for eco-friendly construction. Meanwhile, computer science and engineering students worked with University Hospital Sharjah on“Gaze Control,” an assistive technology enabling individuals with disabilities to interact with digital devices using only eye movement.