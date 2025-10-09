403
Albatha Group Expands Presence In The UAE With New Office In Abu Dhabi
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Albatha Group, one of the UAE's most established and diversified groups, has announced the inauguration of its new office in the capital, with the official opening ceremony which took place earlier this month.
In operation for over four decades across a diverse portfolio spanning automotive, healthcare, consumer products, real estate, and engineering – Albatha Group continues to strengthen its role as a trusted partner in the UAE's sustainable growth journey. This new office marks a strategic step forward in reinforcing Albatha's long-standing commitment to the growth of the UAE's economy and Abu Dhabi's position as leading center for business and development. Acting as a representative hub, the office's focus will be on expanding the Group's network, strengthening relationships, and exploring new opportunities for collaboration across government entities, private enterprises, and wider business community. The Representative Office will also serve as a bridge between Albatha's established businesses across the UAE and its key stakeholders in Abu Dhabi, while signaling the Group's ambition to deepen its contribution to the Emirate's strategic initiatives and economic vision. Commenting on the opening, Matthias Kasprowicz, CEO of Albatha Holding Representative Office, said:“The inauguration of our new Abu Dhabi office reflects Albatha's strong belief in the Emirate's long-term potential. We are here to engage, collaborate, and to contribute to Abu Dhabi's and the UAE's ambitious national agenda. This office is a gateway to establishing more partnerships and is also a symbol of Albatha's deep-rooted commitment to the country's continued success.” The new office is located at Al Dar Headquarters building, Raha Beach, Abu Dhabi.
