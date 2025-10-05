Environment Ministry Introduces Amendments To Enhance Development, Investment Projects

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, October 5 (Petra) - The Ministry of Environment announced new amendments to the appendices of the Environmental Classification & Licensing System No. (69) of 2020 to enhance the Kingdom's investment environment and streamline procedures for economic projects, while maintaining approved levels of environmental and health protection.As for the fifth appendix for requirements of development activity sites, the new amendments lower safe distances for seperating development projects from residential areas, sensitive facilities, and water sources.According to a ministry statement on Sunday, the amendments also reduced distances required for a set of industries, mainly food, paper, cardboard factories, and cosmetics factories, as well as craft workshops.The move allows these industries to be established closer to roads and industrial zones, after previous restrictions posed a challenge to implementation of such projects.Under the amendments, a number of small and medium-sized projects are reclassified, which will enable some activities to move from Category 3 to Category 4, after securing compliance with general environmental requirements. without the need to seek the ministry's approval.These key activities include warehouses, food preparation workshops, parking and sleeping areas, land reclamation, as well as a number of commercial and service activities.On goals, the ministry noted the move seeks to simplify procedures and expedite completion of transactions, while maintaining "strict" environmental oversight for major projects and activities with a high environmental impact.The ministry also added that these amendments came after "careful" scientific studies and reviews, indicating that facilitating procedures does not mean "laxity" in applying environmental standards.The ministry will continue to monitor projects' compliance with approved controls and requirements to ensure environmental protection and the preservation of natural resources.These amendments are part of the ministry's ongoing efforts to create a "flexible and competitive" investment environment that balances requirements of economic development with environmental sustainability goals.The ministry said this step aligns with the Economic Modernization Vision to support the green economy and achieve sustainable development.