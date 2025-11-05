Zelensky: We Continue To Destroy Occupiers In Pokrovsk

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to an Ukrinform correspondent, the head of state said this in his nightly video address.

Zelensky noted that on Wednesday he heard reports from the Ukrainian military, including a separate briefing from Vasyl Maliuk, chief of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

"In Pokrovsk, we continue to destroy the occupier. I want to particularly commend the personnel of the 'A' Special Operations Center of the Security Service of Ukraine, who systematically and very effectively destroy Russian occupiers and their equipment in the Pokrovsk area and in the city itself. Thank you, guys, for achieving results. There are also necessary outcomes from our units fighting in this direction: our assault units, our operators of the Unmanned Systems Forces, our National Guard warriors, the Military Law Enforcement Service, the Defense Intelligence, and, of course, all the brigades defending the Donetsk region," Zelensky said.

Zelensky, Takaichi discuss joint arms production, energy support, pressure on Russia

He expressed gratitude to everyone fighting for the Ukrainian state and the Ukrainian people.

He also noted that much work is being done with international partners - primarily to strengthen Ukraine's air defense and energy sectors.

"[These] are key priorities amid such Russian strikes. Practically every day, our power engineers, repair brigades, and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine are carrying out restorations on-site after attacks: hits keep occurring across various points, especially in our communities, and especially near the Russian border and close to the front. Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions – emergency services and regional authorities are engaged everywhere," Zelensky said.

Zelensky added that Ukraine is also building the necessary ties with partners to ensure equally prompt international support.

"We are also planning diplomatic activities for the coming weeks. The details won't be made public yet, but our representatives have plenty to work on with partners in Europe and with representatives of the United States. November should match, or even top, October's results with partners," he said.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine