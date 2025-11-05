Things To Do This Weekend In Qatar (November 6-8, 2025)

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Marivie Alabanza | The Peninsula

The weather's finally cooling down in Qatar, making it the perfect time to head out and enjoy the weekend! From the Corniche to Katara, there's plenty of action, art, and entertainment to explore. Whether you're into sports, soaking up some culture, or hunting for seasonal produce, there's something happening all around the city.

From sleek yachts and exciting football matches to creative exhibitions, and farm-fresh finds, this weekend's lineup has a bit of everything. Scroll down to see 24 great things to check out and take part in this weekend!

Qatar Boat Show 2025



Until November 8, 2025

Thurs & Fri: 4pm – 10pm; Wed & Sat: 4pm – 9pm

Containers Yard, Old Doha Port

Heritage meets modern luxury at the Qatar Boat Show, bringing together the best in luxury yachts, cutting-edge marine technology, and seaside lifestyle. It's a must-visit for boat lovers and anyone who enjoys stunning waterfront views, live entertainment, gastronomy pop-ups, a touch of maritime glamour, and more for a fun evening out with family and friends. Tickets here

Get ready for dazzling skies with spectacular fireworks and drone displays lighting up the night!

Fireworks: Nov 8 - 7:30pm

Drones: Nov 6 & 7 - 6:30pm, 8:30pm

FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2025



Until November 27, 2025 | Matches between 4pm – 6:45pm

Aspire Zone Competition Complex

Catch the excitement as 48 of the world's rising football stars compete for glory. The FIFA U-17 World Cup is your chance to watch tomorrow's legends in action and experience world-class energy right here in Qatar. Who will be TMRW'S GOAT? Click here

Kids Expo 2025



Until November 8, 2025 | Sat–Thu: 9am – 9pm | Fri: 3pm – 10pm

Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (Hall 1 & 2)

A paradise for parents and kids alike, Kids Expo brings together everything related to children's education, health, culture, and play. Expect engaging exhibits, expert insights, and plenty of fun activities for little ones up to the age of 13. Register here

Seasonal Agricultural Produce Markets



7am - 3pm

From November 6 throughout the winter season

Al Mazrouah: Daily

Al Khor-Al Thakhira, Al Wakrah, Al Shamal, Al Shahaniya: Thursdays - Saturdays

Qatar welcomes the agricultural season by reopening the local agricultural produce markets for the 2025/2026 season, which begins tomorrow, November 6. These markets offer an abundance of fresh agricultural products sourced directly from over 100 local farms.

Al Shaqab International Arabian Horse Show



Until November 8, 2025 | 5:30pm onwards

Longines Indoor Arena, Al Shaqab

Witness the beauty and grace of Arabian horses at one of Qatar's most prestigious equestrian events. This show celebrates the heritage, elegance, and excellence of these magnificent animals, showcased by top breeders from around the world. Book your spot via WhatsApp +97430901060.

Doha Family Shopping Fair 2025



Until November 8, 2025

Saturday - Thursday: 10am - 10pm; Friday: 3 pm - 10 pm

Doha Exhibition & Convention Centre (DECC)

Shop, explore, and discover at this family-friendly fair featuring local and international vendors. Clothing, accessories, handicrafts, decor, perfumes, dates and other food products - it's the perfect place to find something special. Entry is free, open to all!

DFI's Shared Table Screening Series



November 6–8, 2025 | 6:30 pm

Museum of Islamic Art (MIA) Park & West Bay Beach

Enjoy open-air cinema under the stars with the Doha Film Institute's Shared Table Screening Series, inspired by the 'A Seat at the Table: Food & Feasting in the Islamic World' exhibition. Bring your loved ones, grab a blanket, and enjoy heartwarming films that celebrate food, family, and connection. Admission is free - first come, first served.

Nov 6: Spirited Away - Directed by Hayao Miyazaki

Nov 7: The Breadwinner - Directed by Nora Twomey

Nov 8: Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory - Directed by Mel Stuart

A Seat at the Table: Food & Feasting in the Islamic World



Until November 8, 2025 | Weekdays: 9 am – 7 pm; Thu: 9 am – 9 pm; Fri: 1:30 pm – 7 pm

Museum of Islamic Art

Qatar International Baja 2025



Until November 8, 2025

Sealine dunes area

Adventure seekers, this one's for you! The Qatar International Baja brings together high-octane desert racing for an unforgettable motorsport experience.

This off-road motorsport event will start and finish formalities at the 'Way to the World Cup' landmark on the Doha Corniche.



In the Realms of Mecca: A Journey Through the Rituals of Hajj and Umrah



Until December 30, 2025 | Various timings

Museum of Islamic Art

Experience a spiritual exploration of the sacred rituals of Hajj and Umrah. Centered around a detailed model of the Ka'ba, the exhibition offers a deep look into the faith, unity, and devotion that define these journeys. Click here

Esports | A Game Changer Exhibition



Until April 30, 2026 | Various timings

3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum

Dive into the fascinating world of esports at this interactive exhibition that explores gaming's rise as a global cultural and social force. From historical artifacts to immersive digital displays, it's a journey through how gaming shapes identity, competition, and community. Click here

Lehmesa: Return by Moonlight



Until February 7, 2026

Museum Hours Sunday, Monday, Wednesday, Saturday: 9am – 7pm

Thursday: 9am – 9pm; Friday: 1:30pm – 7pm, Tuesday: Closed

National Museum of Qatar – Temporary Gallery 2

Tegahwa Exhibition 2025



November 6–14, 2025 | Various timings

Galleria Al-Hammam, Alhazm Mall, Al Markhiya

A paradise for coffee lovers, the Tegahwa Exhibition celebrates all things coffee with over 100 pavilions showcasing premium beans, brewing gear, and accessories from around the world. Enjoy tastings, business networking, and the exciting Latte Art Competition happening from November 11–14.

Memememememe Exhibition



Until December 4, 2025 | 10am – 8pm (Sun–Thu)

Media Majlis Museum, Northwestern University Qatar

It's a world of memes! Funny, powerful, and deeply human. This playful yet thought-provoking exhibition explores how memes shape culture, identity, and protest in today's digital world. Don't miss the chance to create your own meme, too!

Sneakers Unboxed: Studio to Street



Until March 7, 2025

3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum

4th West Walk Oud and Perfumes Exhibition



Until November 8, 2025

Saturday to Thursday: 10am - 11pm; Friday: 2pm - 11pm

West Walk

Follow your senses to this fragrant exhibition celebrating the art of perfume. Featuring over 40 brands from around the world, it's the perfect spot to discover luxurious scents, rare ouds, and the craftsmanship behind fine fragrance.

Escape Room: The Banquet of Secrets



Until December 20, 2025 (Sun, Tue, Thurs)

3 pm, 4:30 pm, 6 pm

Museum of Islamic Art

Qatar's first museum escape room for a thrilling mix of mystery, teamwork, and culture. Solve puzzles inspired by Islamic history and figures like the Traveller, Cook, Physician, and Calligrapher in this unique, story-driven adventure.

Portals in Flux: Artist in Residence 9 Exhibition



Until December 31, 2025

Saturday to Thursday: 9am – 7 pm; Friday: 1:30 pm – 7pm

Garage Gallery, Fire Station

Explore a world of creativity with works by fifteen Qatar-based artists from the Fire Station's residency program. Their pieces explore memory, material, and imagination, offering a glimpse into Qatar's thriving contemporary art scene.



Threads of Impact: Celebrating 7 Years of Fashion Trust Arabia



Until January 3, 2026

M7, Msheireb Downtown Doha

A Nation's Legacy, A People's Memory: Fifty Years Told



Until February 7, 2026

National Museum of Qatar (Gallery 13 & the Old Palace)

The Rooted Nomad: MF Husain



Until February 7, 2026

Qatar Museums Gallery, Katara Building 10

I. M. Pei: Life Is Architecture



Until February 14, 2026

Qatar Museums Gallery - Al Riwaq

Resolutions: Celebrating 15 Years of Mathaf Exhibition



Until August 8, 2026

Sun, Tue, Wed, Sat: 9 am – 7 pm; Thu: 9 am – 9 pm

Fri: 1:30 pm – 7 pm; Mon: Closed

Mathaf: Arab Museum of Modern Art

Mathaf marks its 15th anniversary with Resolutions, a bold new exhibition celebrating the power of art as a form of reflection, resistance, and renewal. The gallery reopens with two thought-provoking exhibitions 'Resolutions' and 'We Refuse_d', which together explore identity, resilience, and transformation through modern and contemporary Arab art.

Rock on Top of Another Rock' at MIA Park





Check out Rock on Top of Another Rock, a striking outdoor installation by Swiss artists Peter Fischli and David Weiss. Standing about 5.5 metres (18ft) tall, the artwork features two massive granite boulders carefully balanced on each other. A simple yet powerful reflection on balance, nature, and human creativity!

