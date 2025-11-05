Uganda's PM Arrives In Doha To Participate In 2Nd World Summit For Social Development
Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister of the Republic of Uganda HE Robinah Nabbanja arrived in Doha on Wednesday to participate in the Second World Summit for Social Development, hosted by the State of Qatar.
Her Excellency and the accompanying delegation were welcomed upon arrival at Hamad International Airport by Director of the Protocol Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Ibrahim bin Yousif Fakhro.
