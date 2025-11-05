'World Must Never Accept Reality Of 272 Million Out-Of-School Children'

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Victor Bolorunduro | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Chairperson of Qatar Foundation (QF) and Education Above All (EAA) Foundation, H H Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, presented the keynote address during the special high-level session on education that took place at the UN Second World Summit for Social Development yesterday.

The session, titled 'Education as the foundation of the new social contract for social justice and development” had in attendance UN Secretary-General H E António Guterres, who delivered remarks, as well as President of Kenya H E Dr. William Ruto, President of Albania H E Bajram Begaj, and President of Palau Surangel S. Whipps Jr, who participated in the session's panel discussion; and a host of their Excellencies ministers and other dignitaries and VIPs.

During her speech, H H Sheikha Moza said,“Building on the legacy of the first summit held 30 years ago in Copenhagen, we gather today to participate in one of the summit's sessions, 'Education as the Foundation of the New Social Contract,' to revisit the topic of social development, now more urgent than ever. Our world is experiencing intensifying demographic changes, widening social disparities, and accelerating technological advancements; thereby worsening the crises affecting education.

“I assure you that the principles of the Copenhagen Declaration and its Programme of Action, placing people at the center of social development, have not lost their relevance. Rather, emerging challenges, particularly in the field of education, have only reinforced the urgency of recommitting to these principles and realising them on the ground.”

Her Highness noted that there can be no development amidst discrimination, no stability with marginalisation, and no prosperity amid exclusion.

“In light of this, the world must never accept the reality that there are 272 million out-of-school children, according to 2023 Unesco figures. And you can imagine how that number has increased over the last two years, as a result of the horrific conflicts taking place in several locations across the globe,” she said. H H Sheikha Moza noted that she is firmly convinced that success in achieving sustainable development is not only reserved for those with more abundant resources, but for those who possess the wisdom to invest and manage it effectively.

“This is the vision that drove us in Qatar to establish a path of development that places young people in their rightful role as shapers of the future, as learners, innovators, entrepreneurs, and citizens engaged in decision-making,” she said. This inspiring vision, she added, has led to remarkable achievements by Qatar, including the successful utilisation of natural resources, the empowerment of human capital, and the generation of meaningful job opportunities that replace traditional job duplication.

“With a deep-rooted belief that the Sustainable Development Goals are interconnected, Qatar has exerted every effort to instil the foundations of peace and the pillars of diplomacy as the cornerstones of its social development goals,” Sheikha Moza said.

During the panel discussion, President Ruto opened by sharing Kenya's strides in integrating technology into education. He emphasised policy linkages between education, the digital economy, and job creation, including retraining 300,000 teachers to enhance learning without replacing them.“Kenya's shift to competency-based education focuses on innovation and employability, while the Open University of Kenya, launched two years ago, now serves 15,000 students from 70 countries, democratising access,” he said.

President Ruto also noted the hiring of 100,000 teachers and a nearly $1bn increase in the education budget to bridge gaps for vulnerable communities.

President Begaj, meanwhile, stressed the importance of global partnerships.“North-South collaborations provide expertise, resources, and technology to developing nations, while South-South ties foster shared knowledge and experiences,” he said.

He added that in Albania, free education aligns with UN SDGs and EU frameworks, empowering citizens to tackle challenges collectively. Begaj highlighted teachers' crucial role in adapting to technological shifts, viewing education as a universal right that builds resilient societies.



He said that every investment in education is worth the while, noting that“if you invest $1 today in education, you will get back much more. So you can rarely find that in other investments”.

President Whipps Jr., representing a small island nation vulnerable to climate change, shared a personal anecdote about his father's struggles, illustrating education's transformative power. Palau prioritises exciting school environments, free meals to boost attendance, and technology like Zoom for remote learning in isolated communities. This approach unlocks children's potential, nurturing engineers and innovators to address local crises.

In their closing remarks, President Ruto called for matching words with action through targeted affirmative action, such as student-centred university financing and infrastructure for underserved areas. President Begaj urged shifting from speeches to tangible efforts, ensuring no one is left behind. President Whipps, on the other hand, advocated meeting minimum spending thresholds - 15 percent of national budgets or four percent of GDP - insisting every dollar invested yields exponential returns. The panel concluded with a unified message: Education must drive social development, translating commitments into global policies and classrooms for inclusive progress.