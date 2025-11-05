Svyrydenko: Government Prepares Draft State Budget For 2026 For Second Reading In Parliament

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"What has changed? Total revenues will increase by UAH 27.8 billion, mainly due to raising the corporate income tax rate for banks from 25% to 50%. Expenditures will also rise - by UAH 33.6 billion. Of this amount, UAH 18.9 billion will replenish the reserve fund, and UAH 6.6 billion will go toward a phased 50% salary increase during the year for not only school teachers but also university and college instructors," Svyrydenko wrote.

She noted that all decisions in the document had been developed in line with the key budget priorities - security, defense, and social resilience.

She added that all government-generated revenues are directed to the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

"At the same time, ensuring decent wages in the social sector remains a priority, so we have included salary increases for doctors and educators next year. The government is constantly seeking additional resources - both domestic and external - to meet all necessary expenditures and obligations. To balance defense needs and social spending, we introduced the relevant adjustments before the second reading," Svyrydenko said.

She added that the government is counting on parliamentary support and hopes for the swift adoption of the 2026 state budget.

Photo: Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine