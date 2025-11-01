403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Qatar Supports Arab Environmental Efforts
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar, represented by the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, participated in the meetings of the 36th session of the Council of Arab Ministers Responsible for Environmental Affairs, hosted by the Mauritanian capital, Nouakchott.
The Qatari delegation to the meetings was headed by HE the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Dr Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki al-Subaie, who affirmed in his address Qatar's unwavering commitment to supporting joint Arab environmental efforts and strengthening regional and international co-operation to achieve the sustainable development goals (SDGs) and protect natural resources for the benefit of future generations.
On the sidelines of the session, HE the minister held meetings with a number of ministers and heads of participating bodies. He discussed with them aspects of environmental co-operation, co-ordinating Arab positions in international forums, and prospects for partnership in regional and international initiatives aimed at combating desertification and addressing the challenges associated with drought, particularly in developing countries of Environment and Climate Change Council of Arab Ministers Responsible for Environmental Affairs
The Qatari delegation to the meetings was headed by HE the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Dr Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki al-Subaie, who affirmed in his address Qatar's unwavering commitment to supporting joint Arab environmental efforts and strengthening regional and international co-operation to achieve the sustainable development goals (SDGs) and protect natural resources for the benefit of future generations.
On the sidelines of the session, HE the minister held meetings with a number of ministers and heads of participating bodies. He discussed with them aspects of environmental co-operation, co-ordinating Arab positions in international forums, and prospects for partnership in regional and international initiatives aimed at combating desertification and addressing the challenges associated with drought, particularly in developing countries of Environment and Climate Change Council of Arab Ministers Responsible for Environmental Affairs
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment