Trump Says Putin Asked Him To Settle War In Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Trump made the statement while speaking at the America Business Forum in Miami, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"I spoke to him [Putin] two weeks ago, and he said, 'We've been trying to settle this war for ten years but we weren't able to do it. You've got to settle it'," Trump said.

He added that he "got some of these things settled in an hour," without clarifying what exactly he meant.

At the same time, Trump criticized the United Nations for failing to offer any assistance in mediating the war between Russia and Ukraine, as well as other conflicts that, according to him, he has managed to stop since taking office.

Trump last spoke to Putin on October 16 - a day before Trump's meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House.

Archival photo: AA