Ronaldo Reveals Emotional Retirement Will Come 'Soon'

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

London: Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed he plans to retire "soon" as the Portugal and Al Nassr star prepares for a tearful end to his glittering career.

Ronaldo discussed his thoughts on retirement and his life after football in an interview with Piers Morgan Uncensored.

The 40-year-old, who has scored a remarkable 952 goals, is one of the most decorated players in the history of the game, but the end is in sight for his astonishing career.

Asked when he would consider hanging up his boots, Ronaldo, who is under contract with Al Nassr until 2027, replied: "Soon. But I think I will be prepared.

"It will be tough, of course. It will be difficult? Yes. Probably will cry, yes. I'm an open person. It will be very, very difficult, yes.

"But Piers, I prepare my future since 25, 26, 27 years old, I prepare my future. So I think I will be capable to support that pressure."

Ronaldo is confident he will be able to cope without football because he wants to focus on his family and his off the pitch interests.

"Nothing will be able to compare that the adrenaline that we have for football to score a goal," he said.

"But everything has a beginning, and everything has an end. I have other passions. I'm going to have more time for me, I'm going to have more time for my family to raise my kids.

"I want to follow Cristiano Junior because he's at an age when kids do stupid things. I was the same. Mateo loves football as well.

"I want to do more fun things. I love playing Padel with my closest friends. We are getting quite good."

After starting his career with Sporting Lisbon, Ronaldo enjoyed successful spells at Manchester United and Real Madrid, Juventus.

He won three Premier League titles and the Champions League among other trophies in his first stint in Manchester.

Ronaldo joined Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr after leaving United for a second time in 2022.

He still looks out for the Premier League club's results, given his affinity with their current manager -- his former Portugal team-mate Ruben Amorim.

But the five-time Ballon d'Or winner warned United fans to not expect miracles from Amorim, who is in the midst of a rollercoaster reign at Old Trafford following his arrival 12 months ago.

"He's doing his best," Ronaldo said. "What are you going to do? Miracles. Miracles is impossible.

"He's not going to do miracles. They have good players but they don't have, some of them, in mind what Manchester United is.

"Manchester United is still in my heart. I love that club. But we have all to be honest and look for ourselves and say, 'Listen, they are not in a good path'. So, they need to change and it's not only about the coach and players, in my opinion."